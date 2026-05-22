FountainVest Is Said to Mull Sale of Swiss Micro-Tools Maker SPT

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(Bloomberg) — FountainVest is considering selling Small Precision Tools, a Swiss manufacturer of high-precision components and tools, according to people familiar with the situation.

The private equity firm is working with advisers on a potential disposal that may fetch up to $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. SPT has attracted interest from Chinese strategic investors and funds focused on industrials, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and might not result in a sale, the people added.

FountainVest didn’t respond to requests for comment.

FountainVest led a group of Chinese investors in a 2021 acquisition of a majority stake in SPT, which has headquarters in Switzerland and units in China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and the US. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

SPT uses ceramic injection molding technology and makes micro-miniature parts and tools used in areas such as electronics, dentistry and watchmaking.

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