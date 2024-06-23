Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

German minister says China indispensable to achieve climate goals

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Maria Martinez

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) – China is indispensable to achieving global climate goals, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday during a visit to the country.

“Without China it would not be possible to meet the climate targets globally,” Habeck told reporters in the southern city of Hangzhou a day after meeting Chinese officials in the capital Beijing.

Other issues seem to overshadow curbing global warming at the moment but it is a key challenge, so strengthening cooperation with China in this area is necessary, he said.

Chinese officials told Habeck they were expanding coal production for security reasons, the minister said.

“China also imports large amounts of gas and oil and China has already seen what has happened in Europe and Germany in the last two years,” referring to the energy crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Habeck said China must find a safe alternative to coal.

“You don’t have to teach them that CO2 emissions are bad for the climate. They’ve got that,” Habeck said, adding that an alternative should allow them to achieve the same level of security with fewer coal-fired power plants.

During Habeck’s visit to China on Saturday, Chinese and EU officials said they had agreed to start talks on the proposed imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles being imported into the European market.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR