Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

German sentenced for selling electronics to Russia for military use

This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A German court on Wednesday sentenced a dual German-Russian citizen to six years and nine months in prison for selling electronics to Russian companies for military use in violation of sanctions.

The European Union prohibited such business after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and sanctions have increased since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in 2022.

The Stuttgart court said the 59-year-old man delivered 120,000 parts to Russia that could be used for military purposes between January 2020 and May 2023.

The parts included those used in the Orlan-10 drone deployed by Russia against Ukraine, the court said.

After the war began in 2022, the defendant tried to disguise the sales to Russian companies with invoices and shipping documents for destinations like Hong Kong and Turkey, the court said.

The court, in arriving at its sentence, said it “took into account the criminal energy he expended – in particular in the form of circumventing the sanctions after February 2022 – as well as the long period of the transactions and their considerable scope”.

The court did not name the individual in line with German privacy customs but said he confessed to the crime and expressed regret. His 54-year-old partner received a shorter suspended sentence.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR