Zermatt glacier slopes reopen after heatwave closure
From Wednesday, skiers will once again be able to hit the slopes on the Theodul Glacier above Zermatt, in canton Valais. The area, which normally remains open throughout the summer, was forced to close temporarily because of the heatwave and rapidly melting snow.
The ski area, which extends to nearly 4,000 metres above sea level, will reopen to the public on October 14, according to Zermatt Bergbahnen. Recent snowfall and lower temperatures have significantly improved conditions, the operator said, although it noted that not all slopes are open yet.
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In Saas-Fee, some ski lifts on the Allalin Glacier have also reopened after being shut since mid-August. Keeping them running requires a considerable effort, Simon Bumann, director of Saastal Bergbahnen, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. The slopes are being prepared using snow stored from last winter.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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