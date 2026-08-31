Is closer trade with China worth the risk of annoying the US?
Switzerland plans to upgrade its free trade agreement with China, just as the United States and the European Union have become more difficult about trade.
For some Swiss companies, the vast Chinese market offers an escape from tariffs and threats form previously reliable trading markets.
What do you think? Should Switzerland risk upsetting both Washington and critics of China’s human rights record by cosying up to Beijing? Let us know in the debate below.
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US tariffs force Switzerland to rethink trade ties
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