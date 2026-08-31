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Is closer trade with China worth the risk of annoying the US?

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I write about the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technology and its possible impacts on society. Originally from England, I spent some time at the BBC in London before moving to Switzerland to join SWI swissinfo.ch.

Switzerland plans to upgrade its free trade agreement with China, just as the United States and the European Union have become more difficult about trade.

For some Swiss companies, the vast Chinese market offers an escape from tariffs and threats form previously reliable trading markets.

What do you think? Should Switzerland risk upsetting both Washington and critics of China’s human rights record by cosying up to Beijing? Let us know in the debate below.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR