Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Leaves 3 Dead, WHO Says

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(Bloomberg) — Three people have died and one is in intensive care in South Africa after a cluster of hantavirus infections linked to a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

One case has been confirmed by laboratory testing and five others are suspected, the Geneva-based United Nations agency said in a statement posted on X. Two crew members on board also require urgent medical care.

The vessel involved is the MV Hondius — currently off the coast of Cape Verde — according to the ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions BV. As of late Sunday local time, Cape Verdean authorities hadn’t yet approved requests to allow sick passengers to disembark or to carry out broader medical screening, the company said in a statement on its website.

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially deadly infection that typically spreads to humans through contact with infected rodents, especially their urine, droppings or saliva. People can become infected by breathing in particles contaminated with the virus, often in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.

In severe cases, the infection can lead to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a condition that causes fluid to build up in the lungs and makes breathing difficult. Early symptoms often resemble the flu — fever, fatigue and muscle aches — but can quickly worsen.

Person-to-person transmission is uncommon, but has been reported in limited outbreaks. “While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response,” the WHO said.

MV Hondius is the first-registered Polar Class 6 vessel in the world, according to Oceanwide Expeditions’ website. The 108-meter-long (354 foot) vessel can carry 170 passengers in 80 cabins and along with a crew of 57, 13 guides and a doctor.

Repatriation Effort

Dutch authorities have agreed to lead a joint effort in organizing the repatriation of the two symptomatic individuals on board MV Hondius from Cape Verde to the Netherlands, Oceanwide Expeditions said. Local health officials have boarded the ship to assess the situation, it added.

“The body of the deceased individual is also planned to be included in this repatriation, along with a guest closely associated with the deceased,” the Vlissingen, Netherlands-based company said. “This individual is not symptomatic.”

Investigations into the outbreak are ongoing, including lab testing and efforts to trace how the virus spread among those on board. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew, the WHO added, with an effort underway to determine the genomic sequence of the virus.

The WHO said it’s working with national authorities and the ship’s operator to manage the situation, including evacuating sick passengers. It has notified countries under international health rules and said it will publish a more detailed public update on the outbreak.

“WHO is facilitating coordination between member-states and the ship’s operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board,” the agency said.

(Adds comment from ship operator from third paragraph.)

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