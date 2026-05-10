Hundreds demonstrate in Zurich in support of chronic fatigue sufferers

In Switzerland, around 60,000 people suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, and another 400,000 from Long Covid. Keystone / Ti-Press / Alessandro Crinari

Several hundred people gathered on Sunday at Europaplatz in Zurich to show their solidarity with those suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome. The organisers of the event are calling for improvements in diagnosis, medical care and research in this field.

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The organisers estimated that 800 people took part in the event, dubbed #MillionsMissing. In Switzerland, around 60,000 people live with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) or systemic exertion intolerance. It is a serious and chronic neuro-immunological condition. In addition, there are an estimated 400,000 people suffering from Long Covid.

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During this day of action, the organisers from the Swiss society for ME and CFS highlighted the complete lack of specialist centres in most cantons and the prevalence of ad hoc services. They argue that diagnosis is often made too late, largely due to significant gaps in training on the subject.

On May 12, a national day of action in support of people with ME, various sites and landmarks across the country will be illuminated in blue.

Translated from German with AI/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

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