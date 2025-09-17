Foreign ministry called on to protect Swiss nationals en route to Gaza

The Vaud Grand Council will ask the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) to apply its diplomatic and consular protection to Swiss citizens taking part in the humanitarian convoy to Gaza. On Tuesday, the local parliament in Vaud accepted a resolution to this effect.

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Appel lancé à Berne pour protéger les Suisses en route vers Gaza Original Read more: Appel lancé à Berne pour protéger les Suisses en route vers Gaza

العربية ar كانتون سويسري يدعو إلى توفير الحماية لمواطنيه المتجهين إلى غزة Read more: كانتون سويسري يدعو إلى توفير الحماية لمواطنيه المتجهين إلى غزة

Five Swiss boats and 42 Swiss citizens, including some from the canton of Vaud, are taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to deliver powdered milk and foodstuffs to Gaza.

While the Israeli government has announced that it intends to step up repressive measures against this convoy, Spain has announced that it will extend diplomatic and consular protection to its citizens taking part. However, “the FDFA has indicated that it does not provide diplomatic support for its citizens” taking part in the convoy, said Vaud politician Joëlle Minacci.

During the discussion, Romain Belotti from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, said he refused to support the text. “The FDFA has clearly warned the population not to travel to this conflict zone (…) It is not going to send military contingents to the region to protect these people,” he said.

Voices of courage

The Social Democratic party and the Greens supported the text. “These citizens are the voice of our indignant population in the face of the blockade in Gaza,” said Social Democratic party member Alexandre Démétriadès, co-author of the resolution. “No one is asking for armed intervention. We are simply asking for a signal and support for Swiss citizens in the event of difficulties,” he said.

More

The speech by Pierre-André Romanens, the only representative of the Radical Liberal party to sign the text, was particularly noteworthy. “We are the country of Henri Dunant. The Swiss are a courageous people, neither right nor left, I don’t care, what I see in this flotilla is people trying to create a corridor of life to bring food to a territory where hundreds of children die every day,” he exclaimed.

“I don’t want to throw up my hands and say I can’t do anything,” he added, as applause rang out in the room.

When it came to the vote, the resolution was accepted by 61 in favour, 47 against and 21 abstentions.

