Hungary cannot support Mark Rutte for NATO chief, minister says

1 minute

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government cannot support Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become NATO’s next secretary general, Hungary’s foreign minister told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We certainly can’t support the election of a man to the position of NATO’s secretary general, who previously wanted to force Hungary on its knees,” Peter Szijjarto said, referring to Rutte’s position taken during the spat between Hungary and the EU over rule-of-law concerns.