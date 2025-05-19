Switzerland pledges $80 million to WHO

Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on May 19, 2025. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse annonce un financement de 80 millions de dollars à l’OMS Original Read more: La Suisse annonce un financement de 80 millions de dollars à l’OMS

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Monday Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider called for a “strong WHO adapted to the challenges”.

The new financial package is in addition to Switzerland’s mandatory contribution to WHO’s regular budget.

At the start of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, which runs until May 27, Baume-Schneider welcomed efforts by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to re-focus the health agency. The WHO boss intends to slash the number of internal departments from 76 to 34.

More

More US withdrawal from WHO puts global health in jeopardy This content was published on Donald Trump’s decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) will leave a gaping hole in the budget of the Geneva-based health agency. Read more: US withdrawal from WHO puts global health in jeopardy

Geneva’s role as world health capital is being “put to the test” by economic and political tensions, Baume-Schneider said.

“We need a strong, agile and effective WHO,” she added.

On a more positive note, Baume-Schneider highlighted the expected “historic” validation on Tuesday of a global pandemic treaty.

More

More Pandemic treaty comes as welcome sign of multilateralism This content was published on Can the pandemic treaty withstand the withdrawal of the United States from the WHO? Read more: Pandemic treaty comes as welcome sign of multilateralism

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.