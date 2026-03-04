Korean Stocks to Bounce, US Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were poised to rebound after a selloff, tracking gains in US stocks fueled by upbeat economic data, even as uncertainty over the Iran war continued to weigh on sentiment.

Equity-index futures for Japan and Hong Kong climbed, while Australian shares opened higher. Contracts for South Korea’s Kospi Index traded around 8% higher, indicating a bounce after the gauge’s worst crash ever in the prior session.

The Asian moves will follow gains on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.8% and the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%, helped along by a rally in tech megacaps. Equities were supported by data showing the US service economy expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2022 while a price index hit an almost one-year low, partly soothing inflation concerns. Contracts for the US gauges opened higher in early Asian trading.

The dollar slipped 0.3% and the yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 4.10% as sentiment stabilized. European shares also advanced. Crude whipsawed and settled near $75 a barrel, well off the session highs. Gold also edged higher.

The supportive backdrop from US stocks heading into the Asian trading day offered a partial reprieve from Wednesday’s broad declines across the region, as investors parsed the war’s impact on growth and inflation.

“The most likely outcome is the geopolitical stuff works itself out and the economy continues to accelerate,” said Charles Lemonides, founder and chief investment officer of ValueWorks LLC, a New York-based hedge fund. “I would definitely not be stepping to the sidelines.”

President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the military campaign against Iran even as the timeline for operations remained unclear. Tehran targeted Israel and Gulf states while Israeli and American forces followed through on pledges to bomb targets in the Islamic Republic. The US sank an Iranian warship in international waters.

Meantime, Tehran dismissed a report it had reached out to the US to negotiate an end to the conflict as “pure falsehood.” China, meanwhile, will dispatch its special envoy on Middle East affairs to the region to conduct mediation efforts.

Although risk assets face a “significant headwind” from the war and anxiety over artificial intelligence, economic strength and robust earnings mean the extent of a pullback will be limited, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Peter Oppenheimer.

After lowering interest rates three times in 2025, Fed officials pivoted to holding borrowing costs steady in January, citing above-target inflation and a recent stabilization in the labor market. Several policymakers have even considered the likelihood that the US central bank may need to raise interest rates if inflation stays elevated.

The Labor Department will issue its February jobs report Friday and officials will receive fresh inflation data next week. Policymakers next gather March 17-18 in Washington.

In Asia, a weaker US dollar lifted regional currencies, with the yen strengthening to about 157 per dollar on Wednesday with the Australian and New Zealand dollars also gaining against the greenback.

China’s National People’s Congress, meanwhile, is set to convene with the expected unveiling of the new Five-Year Plan.

Elsewhere, gold edged higher, recovering some of the previous session’s losses, as dip-buyers entered a market fraught with risk. Bullion climbed as much as 2.3% on Wednesday before paring some of the gains, helped by some weakness in the dollar after a rally earlier in the week.

Corporate Highlights:

Morgan Stanley is laying off around 3% of its workforce or about 2,500 people, according to people familiar with the matter. Broadcom Inc. delivered a solid sales forecast and announced a stock buyback plan worth as much as $10 billion, signaling that its push to capitalize on AI spending is paying off. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang doesn’t see his company’s investments in OpenAI reaching $100 billion — the maximum amount that the chipmaking giant had once pledged to spend on the startup. Alphabet Inc.’s Google unveiled a new system for apps on its Android phones and tablets. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:22 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 1.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro was little changed at $1.1635 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.07 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8961 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7076 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $72,542.1 Ether fell 1.2% to $2,125.42 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $76.03 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $5,152.57 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

