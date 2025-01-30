Nearly 2% of new Swiss disability insurance claims involve Long Covid

Just under 2% of new claims submitted to the disability insurance between 2021 and 2023 concern people suffering from Long Covid. They are more likely to be granted than insured persons without this condition.

Other language: 1 Deutsch de Knapp 2 Prozent aller Anmeldungen bei der IV wegen Long Covid Original Read more: Knapp 2 Prozent aller Anmeldungen bei der IV wegen Long Covid

By the end of 2023, around 2,900 people had registered with the disability insurance system because of Long Covid, according to a study by the Federal Social Insurance Office published on Thursday. Claimants often have severe symptoms, and around nine out of ten are totally unable to work. Two-thirds of people suffering from Long Covid are women.

By the end of 2023, 12% of people with Long Covid who applied in 2021 or 2022 were receiving disability insurance payments. The proportion of payments awarded in this type of case is likely to continue to rise.

In almost 60% of cases, the ability to work improves in the first two years following registration with disability insurance.

