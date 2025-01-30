Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Nearly 2% of new Swiss disability insurance claims involve Long Covid

Just under 2 percent of all IV registrations due to long Covid
Just under 2 percent of all IV registrations due to long Covid Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Nearly 2% of new Swiss disability insurance claims involve Long Covid
Listening: Nearly 2% of new Swiss disability insurance claims involve Long Covid

Just under 2% of new claims submitted to the disability insurance between 2021 and 2023 concern people suffering from Long Covid. They are more likely to be granted than insured persons without this condition.

This content was published on
2 minutes

By the end of 2023, around 2,900 people had registered with the disability insurance system because of Long Covid, according to a study by the Federal Social Insurance Office published on Thursday. Claimants often have severe symptoms, and around nine out of ten are totally unable to work. Two-thirds of people suffering from Long Covid are women.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

By the end of 2023, 12% of people with Long Covid who applied in 2021 or 2022 were receiving disability insurance payments. The proportion of payments awarded in this type of case is likely to continue to rise.

In almost 60% of cases, the ability to work improves in the first two years following registration with disability insurance.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Grand Prix Art for art casters, artists and architects

More

Winners of top Swiss art award announced

This content was published on Felix Lehner, Pamela Rosenkranz and Miroslav Sik have been awarded the Swiss Grand Award for Art/Prix Meret Oppenheim 2025.

Read more: Winners of top Swiss art award announced
Watch exports down 2.8% in 2024

More

Swiss watch exports down 2.8% in 2024

This content was published on The watch industry had to contend with a weakening of its exports last year, which reached a volume of CHF25.9 billion ($28.5 billion).

Read more: Swiss watch exports down 2.8% in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR