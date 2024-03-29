Over 600,000 relocations in Switzerland last year

Almost half of those who move are aged between 18 and 49, and one- and two-person households are more likely to relocate. KEYSTONE

More than 600,000 people relocated in Switzerland in 2023, according to Swiss Post. Swiss Post says it received a change of address notification in 90% of cases.

Not all age groups show the same willingness to move, according to the press release. Almost half of those who move are aged between 18 and 49. One- and two-person households are also more likely to relocate.

The reasons for moving are very varied, but often underlying this decision is a change in the family situation or the search for a more spacious property. The favourite months for people living in Switzerland to relocate are July, September and October.

82% of those who move remain in the same canton or town. In canton Ticino, Lugano, with a total of 7,168 relocations, Bellinzona (5,456) and Locarno (2,353) were the cities with the highest number of relocations.

