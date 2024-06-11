Memberships in Swiss gyms surpass pre-pandemic levels

Big business: lifting weights in a gym near Zurich. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

On average, people in Switzerland worked out 1.3 times a week last year, according to an industry association study published on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

In total, over 1.3 million people – around 15% of the population – trained in one of the 1,348 gyms across the country last year, according to the study by Swiss Active.

While a fitness and health trend already existed before Covid-19, the pandemic – which meant a lack of exercise options – has since spurred an intensification of the pattern, according to the study. The number of gym subscriptions in 2023 was 13% higher than in the previous year and considerably above pre-pandemic levels.

+ Read more: Swiss cut down on sport during pandemic

The recovery is not yet evident in all gyms. But according to the association, over 80% said they had already returned to 2019 membership levels. “This puts Switzerland ahead of Germany and Austria, where around two-thirds of businesses achieved this in the year under review,” the report states.

As membership numbers rose, so did turnover, which increased by almost 18% to CHF1.2 billion ($1.34 billion). Higher prices are the likely factor behind the fact that turnover increased more than subscriptions: according to the report, almost one in two companies adjusted their fees last year.

On average, a subscription in Switzerland costs some CHF1,000, Swiss Active said. Fitness chains are slightly cheaper (CHF900), while subscriptions in individual studios (CHF1,120) and micro studios (CHF1,320) cost slightly more.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe