Mexico ruling and opposition parties both say they won Mexico City mayor race

1 minute

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s ruling Morena party and a coalition of opposition parties on Sunday both declared that internal polls showed their respective candidates had won enough votes to become Mexico City’s next mayor.

Morena’s national president Mario Delgado told supporters after polls closed that Clara Brugada had won the contest according to the party’s internal exit polls.

Meanwhile, opposition candidate Santiago Taboada declared himself winner by “more than five percentage points” according to internal surveys.

The mayorship of Mexico City is seen as tightly contested, and would be a major blow for the ruling party were they to lose it.