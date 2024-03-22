Millie Bobby Brown ‘Stranger Things’ co-star to officiate her wedding

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – When “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown marries fiance Jake Bongiovi, it will be her “Papa” officiating the wedding.

Brown’s co-star Matthew Modine, who played Dr Martin Brenner in the hit Netflix sci-fi series and is known as “Papa” to Brown’s character Eleven, has said he has already written the vows for the couple.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it would be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea,” Modine told U.S. entertainment show Access Hollywood on Thursday.

“So I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife.”

Modine, most recently seen in Oscar-winning film “Oppenheimer”, said he had officiated a wedding once before.

“It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony,” he said.

Brown, 20, and 21-year-old Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, announced their engagement on Instagram last year.

They have not publicly said when they plan to marry.