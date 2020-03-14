Print See in other languages: 7 See in other languages: 7 Languages: 7 Arabic (ar)أكياس غثيان في شركات طيران مختلفة German (de) Spanish (es)Las bolsas aéreas que hicieron historia Italian (it) Portuguese (pt)Cada companhia aérea tem o seu saco Russian (ru)Куда летети пассажиры и чем их тошнило на разных рейсах Chinese (zh)千奇百怪的呕吐袋 Sick bags from around the world By Eliane Häfliger and Sara Aurelia Eggel (images), Ester Unterfinger (picture editor and text) Condor, Germany, 2012. Frankfurt (FRA) → Tenerife (TFS) Pasta, potato salad, Lebkuchen (gingerbread biscuits), tomato juice Mexicana, 1987. Havana (HAV) → Mexico City (MEX)Crisps, ham and cheese sandwich, biscuits, apple juice Air Lyon, France, 1999. Réunion (RUN) → Paris (CDG)Cheese platter, whole grain bread with butter, roast beef à la provençale with olives and three-coloured noodles, carrot salad, raspberry yoghurt, mineral water, white wine Maersk Air, Denmark, 1998. Copenhagen (CPH) → Glasgow (GLA)Haggis with peas and chips, pud, Coca-Cola Standard bag from Russia. Omsk (OMS) → Moscow (DME)Fish with baked potatoes and peas, cucumber slices with parsley, bread roll with butter, chocolate cake with coconut shavings, apple juice, tea Saudi Arabian Airlines, 1997. Manila (MNL) → Riyadh (RUH)Tabbouleh salad, lobster tail, sea bass with tomato sauce, Arabian rice, vegetables, vanilla ice cream, mineral water Japan Airlines, 1983. Tokyo (NRT) → San Diego (SAN)Chicken, pasta salad, cold noodles, miso soup, Coca-Cola Zero, green tea Air Afrique (several African countries) 1990s. Tripoli (MJI) → Dakar (DSS)Fish with potatoes, lettuce, diet cola Alitalia, Italy, 1990. Laurel County (LOZ) → Milan (MXP)Fried mushrooms and smoked bacon with egg in a frying pan, fresh fruit, bread roll with apricot jam, orange juice, coffee Air China, 1995. Peking (PEK) → Shanghai (SHA)Celery salad, fried fish with rice, seasonal vegetables, fruit slices, Chinese cakes, white wine, mineral water Air Nepal, 2005. Dubai (DXB) → Kathmandu (KTM)Lentils with rice, spicy chutney, mango lassi, tea Balair, Switzerland, 1997. Catania (CTA) → Zurich (ZRH)Sausage salad with egg, corn and tomatoes, slice of cream cake, mineral water, coffee Air India, 2000. Delhi (DEL) → Kuala Lumpur (KUL)Salted peanuts, chicken curry, yellow rice and black lentils, chickpea salad, bread pudding, apple juice British Airways, 1989. Budapest (BUD) → Brussels (BRU)Carrot and ginger soup, smoked salmon, vegetable caviar, couscous with pine nuts, ice cream, Laurent Perrier Grand Siècle, Earl Grey tea Sick bags from around the world