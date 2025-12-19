Nine Drugmakers Strike Deals With Trump, More Coming Next Year

(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump announced deals with nine pharmaceutical companies on Friday, the latest in a series of pacts designed to lower drug prices for some Americans in exchange for a three-year reprieve from threatened tariffs on their products.

The most recent pledges mean 14 of the 17 drugmakers targeted by Trump this summer have agreed to lower prices for the Medicaid program for low-income and disabled people, sell discounted drugs directly to consumers and launch new medicines for the same prices in the US as they do abroad.

“American drug prices will come down fast and furious, and will soon be among the lowest in the developed world,” Trump said during an event in the Oval Office.

Roche Holding AG’s Genentech unit, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen Inc., GSK Plc, Sanofi and Merck & Co. have now negotiated agreements with the administration. The pacts are similar to those struck earlier this year by Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc.

The three companies that haven’t announced deals with the administration yet are AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that the other three companies would be announcing similar deals after the holidays, as the president looks to roll out the TrumpRX website where the discounted drugs will be available in the new year.

“This will have a tremendous impact on health care,” Trump said.

Americans pay the most in the world for medicines, which has been a motivating force for Trump. The companies say that pricing dynamic helps fuel their research, and that the US market works differently than foreign countries.

Companies including Merck, Bristol-Myers and GSK agreed to donate six months’ worth of some raw drug materials to a national stockpile of active pharmaceutical ingredients. They also agreed to manufacture the finished medicines if there’s an emergency, senior administration officials said. The donations include materials to make antibiotics and inhalers to treat respiratory disease.

Democrats have recently demanded more details from companies about whether these tariff relief deals will truly save the US government money, as the agreements are confidential.

