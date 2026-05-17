Oil Climbs as Iran War Shows No Sign of Ending: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil extended gains from last week as the US and Iran remained deadlocked over a deal to end weeks of conflict and restore shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

S&P 500 futures were steady in early Monday trading after the underlying index dropped more than 1% on Friday. The dollar was little changed against major peers, while Asian equity futures point to losses at the open. Brent crude advanced toward $111 a barrel, after adding almost 8% last week, while West Texas Intermediate rose above $107.

The weak open follows Friday’s global market selloff as fears grow that the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz will deepen energy disruptions and stoke inflation. Data last week pointed to mounting price pressures, prompting traders to boost bets that major central banks will raise interest rates and pushing long-term bond yields to multi-decade highs.

“We are definitely in the midst of a mini rate shock,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “The upside risk to rates is going to bring a bit of uncertainty to the markets, but that sort of volatility tends to be quite two-way,” he said, adding that equities could still see bouts of short-term relief.

In the latest announcement following US President Donald Trump’s two-day summit in China, Beijing has agreed to purchase at least $17 billion of agricultural products from the US annually through 2028, the White House said in a fact sheet detailing the meeting.

Trump said the “clock is ticking” on Tehran for a deal, while Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said the US made no tangible concessions which will lead to an impasse in negotiations. Meantime, a drone attack sparked a fire at a United Arab Emirates nuclear plant, highlighting the risks to the fragile ceasefire.

High oil prices risks ushering a new era of elevated borrowing costs as war-driven inflation angst intensifies in global bond markets, which has sent Japan’s 30-year yield to 4% for the first time since 1999 and US 30-year Treasury yields toward a two-decade high above 5%. Group-of-Seven finance chiefs are set to discuss the debt selloff when they meet this week, though how they can ease pressure remains to be seen.

“The Strait of Hormuz blockade will remain the dominant market driver because there is no clear endgame in sight while the buffer from global oil inventories is shrinking fast,” said Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. “As a result, crude oil prices are vulnerable to more upside, weighing on both global bond and equity markets.”

Elsewhere, the pound was steady in early trading after Wes Streeting said he would take part in any leadership contest to replace Keir Starmer and called for Britain to rejoin the European Union. The declaration follows Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham who announced he intends to run for parliament, opening a pathway to also challenge Starmer, which caused a rout in gilts last week in fears of possible expansionary fiscal policy.

This week, a global rush to stockpile manufactured goods on fears of an energy-supply crunch is likely to overshadow business surveys gauging the impact of the war. While May purchasing manager indexes from Australia to the US are projected to show continued expansion, the question will be the extent to which that points to resilience, or is simply evidence of manufacturers running on fumes before the energy shock fully hits.

“Ultimately, the Iran war will find a conclusion and commodity prices will come back down towards pre-war levels,” said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments. “But with earnings season in the US coming towards its close, investors are focusing again on the macro picture, and that picture is being painted with higher interest rates, always a headwind for equity markets.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7.09 a.m. Tokyo time Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.1623 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 158.74 per dollar The offshore yuan was unchanged at 6.8139 per dollar The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.7150 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $78,358.23 Ether was little changed at $2,190.17 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.75% to $107.26 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,552.88 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.