Oil Declines, Giving Stocks and Bonds a Boost: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A slide in oil prices lifted stocks and bonds on hopes that more tankers will be able to traverse the Strait of Hormuz, with signals that rich nations could release more stockpiles also helping sentiment.

While traffic through Hormuz remains at a near-standstill amid the Iran war, US crude fell to around $95 as a trickle of vessels started to find a way through the oil route. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. Tech led gains, with Nvidia Corp.’s AI conference beginning Monday. OpenAI was said to be in talks to form a joint venture with private equity firms.

Treasuries gained as a drop in oil prices eased fears about their inflationary potential. The dollar fell. Bitcoin topped $73,000. Trading has been halted in all contracts on the London Metal Exchange, with dealers unable to place orders in markets ranging from aluminum to zinc.

As the war on Iran entered its third week, President Donald Trump is raising pressure on nations to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The International Energy Agency, which recently agreed to a record release of emergency reserves, said it has more that can be made available if needed.

The US is letting Iran continue to ship its oil via the Strait of Hormuz, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC.

Asked if there were any ⁠tools to mitigate higher oil prices — beyond emergency reserves — he said it would depend on how long the war lasts. Bessent noted prices would be “probably much lower” than $80 in a couple of months’ time.

“While it’s possible for oil prices to exceed $100 in the near-term, we don’t expect prices to remain above this threshold for the long-term,” said Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners. “Oil prices will decline as tensions subside and oil flows return to pre-crisis levels.”

Trump said over the weekend that Iran is ready to make a deal to end the war, but the US wants better terms, including a commitment by Tehran to abandon nuclear activities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied seeking talks or a ceasefire.

“While markets may experience some relief if the situation in the Middle East doesn’t notably deteriorate, any rebound in stocks risks being short-lived without clearer signs of an off-ramp that will allow oil prices to cool,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

A prolonged war in the Middle East that dislodges inflation expectations could ultimately result in financial-market fallout and fiscal trouble, the Bank for International Settlements warned.

“While a quick resolution to the conflict is certainly a possibility, we view the conflict extending into the second quarter as an equally likely outcome, and a more protracted war cannot be ruled out,” said Antonio Gabriel at Bank of America Corp.

In the countdown to this week’s Federal Reserve decision, officials are widely expected to hold rates steady, as attention shifts to how they may respond if the fallout from the war in the Middle East pulls their goals in opposite directions.

Policymakers will likely avoid making bigger updates, reflecting uncertainty around the duration of the energy shock and weaker jobs data that underlines the ongoing need to balance inflation and labor risks, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore.

While the Summary of Economic Projections might see a “hawkish drift,” Guha expects the median forecast to continue showing a rate cut this year and another one in 2027.

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. will pay as much as $27 billion over the next five years for access to AI infrastructure from cloud provider Nebius Group NV. Elon Musk’s startup xAI is looking to hire bankers and private credit lenders to make its Grok chatbot better at finance strategy. CoreWeave Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc. and telecommunications firm BCE Inc. will collaborate on one of Canada’s most powerful data centers in Saskatchewan. Wall Street banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. have already attracted enough demand for the nearly $15 billion of debt it is selling to back the leveraged buyout of Electronic Arts Inc. Dollar Tree Inc. gave a mixed annual outlook, raising some doubts about its ability to keep winning over shoppers with low prices. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 12 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1483 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3298 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 159.30 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $73,302.57 Ether rose 6.8% to $2,274.67 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.94% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.76% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.4% to $95.32 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,988.60 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.