Swiss pharma giant Roche presents positive data on eye disease drug

Roche: new data on the ophthalmic drug Vamikibart Keystone-SDA

Basel-based pharmaceutical company Roche has presented new data on vamikibart, its experimental treatment for macular oedema associated with uveitis, a condition in which inflammation causes swelling in the macula.

Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Roche: nuovi dati sul farmaco oftalmico Vamikibart Original Read more: Roche: nuovi dati sul farmaco oftalmico Vamikibart

The data show that the treatment delivers sustained improvements in vision and reduces retinal swelling over a 52-week period.

More

More Drug pricing How a clash with Roche exposed cracks in Swiss drug pricing system This content was published on Switzerland’s new process to speed up patient access to the latest drugs hit its first major hurdle in a clash with Roche. Read more: How a clash with Roche exposed cracks in Swiss drug pricing system

The results were presented on Saturday at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology in New Orleans, Roche said.

The data come from two identical Phase III trials. In both studies, a higher proportion of patients treated with vamikibart saw an improvement in vision compared with those in the control group. Around two-thirds of patients did not require any further injections after the initial treatment phase.

More

More Big Pharma steps up race for AI-discovered drugs This content was published on AI is speeding up drug discovery but bringing an AI-discovered drug to market won’t happen overnight. Read more: Big Pharma steps up race for AI-discovered drugs

The drug has not yet been approved. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Roche’s application and is expected to make a decision by July 2027. Applications have also been submitted in the European Union, China and Japan.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories

Prefer Swissinfo on Google See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn more Close