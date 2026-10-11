Swiss pharma giant Roche presents positive data on eye disease drug
Basel-based pharmaceutical company Roche has presented new data on vamikibart, its experimental treatment for macular oedema associated with uveitis, a condition in which inflammation causes swelling in the macula.
The data show that the treatment delivers sustained improvements in vision and reduces retinal swelling over a 52-week period.
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The results were presented on Saturday at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology in New Orleans, Roche said.
The data come from two identical Phase III trials. In both studies, a higher proportion of patients treated with vamikibart saw an improvement in vision compared with those in the control group. Around two-thirds of patients did not require any further injections after the initial treatment phase.
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The drug has not yet been approved. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Roche’s application and is expected to make a decision by July 2027. Applications have also been submitted in the European Union, China and Japan.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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