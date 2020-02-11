This content was published on February 11, 2020 9:00 AM

With the coronavirus epidemic claiming more than 1,000 lives, global health officials are increasing their efforts to contain its spread – as well as any rumours about the disease.

For this edition of our Inside Geneva series, Imogen Foulkes talks to two health experts at the Graduate Institute Geneva, Gian Luca Burci and Suerie Moon, as well as political scientist Daniel Warner.

An adjunct professor at the Institute, Gian Luca Burci is a former legal counsel at the World Health Organization.

Suerie Moon is co-director of the Institute's Global Health Centreexternal link.

