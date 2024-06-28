Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Pope says he wants to visit Turkey for Council of Nicaea anniversary

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Friday he wanted to visit Turkey next year to celebrate the anniversary of the first council of the Christian Church. 

“It’s a trip that I desire to go on, with all my heart,” the pontiff told a delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in Istanbul, a Vatican statement said. 

The early centuries of Christianity were marked by lively debate about how Jesus could be both God and man, and the Church decided on the issue at the First Council of Nicaea – now known as Iznik – in 325.

Earlier in May, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is based in Istanbul, said Francis was planning to visit the city before heading to Iznik.

The Pope’s travel agenda for this year includes a September trip to Asia and Oceania, the longest of his 11-year papacy, with stops in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore.

At the end of September he is expected in Brussels and Luxembourg for a 4-day trip. 

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

What obstacles and threats do you perceive to press freedom in your country of residence?

Your insights matter! Join the conversation and share your thoughts on safeguarding press freedom.

Join the discussion
32 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
17 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR