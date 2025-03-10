Roche Hires Novo Executive to Help Push Into Obesity Drug Market

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Roche Holding AG hired a senior executive from rival Novo Nordisk A/S as the Swiss drugmaker prepares to enter the hyper-competitive market for obesity drugs.

Morten Lammert will join Roche as its global therapeutic area head for cardiovascular, renal and metabolism on June 1, a spokesman for the company said. The role, which focuses on the commercial market rather than on research and development, did not previously exist at Roche.

The move comes as Roche aims to fast-track its experimental obesity drugs — which have delivered mixed data in smaller studies — toward the crucial last stage of clinical development.

Roche is seeking to catch up with Novo and Eli Lilly & Co. in the weight-loss market, a field it entered with the $3.1 billion acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics Inc. in 2023.

Lammert had served as corporate vice president for obesity strategy and projects at Novo, according to his LinkedIn page. A Novo spokeswoman confirmed Lammert had worked at the company.

