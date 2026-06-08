Roche to Pay Nurix as Much as $2.3 Billion in Cancer Deal

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(Bloomberg) — Roche Holding AG agreed to pay Nurix Therapeutics Inc. as much as $2.3 billion for rights to an experimental blood-cancer drug, betting it can help patients whose disease stops responding to existing treatments.

Under the deal announced Monday, Nurix will receive $700 million upfront for bexobrutideg, a pill being developed for certain blood cancers and potentially other immune-system and neurological diseases. Roche and Nurix will share development costs and split US profits equally, while Roche will commercialize the therapy outside the US.

The agreement gives Roche access to a so-called BTK degrader, a new class of medicines aimed at eliminating a protein that drives several blood cancers. The companies said the drug could offer an advantage over current BTK inhibitors by potentially overcoming resistance mutations that emerge during treatment.

The collaboration adds to Roche’s push to bolster its cancer portfolio as it seeks new drivers of growth beyond aging blockbuster medicines. The companies expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Roche shares fell as much as 1.4% in early trading in Zurich. The company’s stock is up about 21% in the 12 months through Friday’s close. Nurix shares rose as much as 71% in premarket trading in New York on Monday.

–With assistance from Subrat Patnaik.

(Updates with premarket shares in fifth paragraph.)

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