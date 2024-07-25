Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian warships to make Havana port visit this weekend, say Russian news agencies

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Warships from Russia’s Baltic Fleet will make a port visit to Havana from July 27-30, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing Cuba’s defence ministry, the second such visit this year.

The RIA state news agency said the training ship Smolniy, the patrol frigate Neustrashimiy (Fearless), and the refuelling tanker Yelnya would take part in the visit and that Russian sailors would meet the head of the Cuban Navy.

Local residents would be able to go on board and have a look around the Smolniy, it added.

A Russian navy frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine churned into Havana harbour last month, a stopover the U.S. and Cuba said posed no threat but which was widely seen as a Russian show of force as tensions rise over the Ukraine war.

Havana is just 100 miles (160 km) from Key West, Florida, home to a U.S. Naval Air Station and such visits are closely watched by the United States.

