S&P 500 Erases Jobs-Fueled Gain as Chipmakers Sink: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A selloff in chipmakers weighed on stocks while short-dated bonds rose as a slower-than-anticipated increase in US jobs bolstered bets the Federal Reserve won’t raise rates any time soon.

While those wagers lifted the majority of shares in the S&P 500, the benchmark retreated. A key gauge of semiconductor firms sank 6.5%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2%. Treasury two-year yields dropped four basis points to 4.13%. The dollar slipped. Swap traders dialed back expectations of a Fed hike in coming months. Oil deepened its slide below pre-war levels.

Wall Street has become increasingly anxious about the outlook for tech stocks after massive gains, with doubts swirling over whether spending in artificial intelligence will be justified. Those jitters kept fueling heightened volatility as traders jump back and forth between de-risking and dip-buying, rattling the broader market.

“Investors face no shortage of questions,” said Bespoke Investment Group strategists. “We can all take our best guesses at these questions, but only time will tell, and as events unfold, the market will continue to react with gains and losses.”

Before turning lower, the S&P 500 had risen almost 1% as a labor-market slowdown reinforced speculation the Fed will remain on hold. Nonfarm payrolls increased 57,000 last month after downward revisions to the prior two months took some of the shine off recent blockbuster reports. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%.

“The new-look Fed has been talking tough on inflation, and a stronger labor market would have only raised the temperature,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

The recent narrative has been around inflation, but if the employment mandate is brought back into play, it can increase the odds of leaving rates on hold, which all things being equal would be much better for the market than hiking, according to Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

“We still see a path for the Fed to stay on hold for the rest of the year, however any further upside surprises to inflation could convince the committee to hike sooner rather than later,” said Kay Haigh at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said Wednesday that price risks have come down in recent weeks, while repeating his determination to bring inflation back to the 2% target. While officials held rates steady last month, they did signal growing support for hikes this year amid inflation running at its fastest since 2023.

“Warsh can wipe his brow,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management. “The labor market isn’t overheating. Inflation expectations are moderating. It means the Fed can take the whole summer off if it wants as it won’t have to hike or cut.”

Hiring has downshifted on the margin and the inflation impulse that kept the Fed on hold has been energy-driven so far, a pressure that should fade amid a slide in oil prices, noted Jason Pride at Glenmede. Should that play out alongside a labor market holding at this lower gear, the Fed may find itself in a position to cut rates later this year, he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Anthropic PBC is in talks with Samsung Electronics Co. to be a manufacturing partner for a custom artificial-intelligence chip, the Information said, citing people familiar with the plan. OpenAI has begun preliminary discussions about giving the US government a 5% stake in the ChatGPT-developer, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the talks. For the second straight quarter, two Blue Owl Capital Inc. private credit funds were hit with the industry’s largest redemption requests, forcing the manager to again cap withdrawals. Tesla Inc.’s vehicle sales beat Wall Street’s modest expectations by a wide margin, gaining in a slower-growing global market for plug-in cars. Rivian Automotive Inc. raised its full-year sales outlook in a promising sign as the maker of electric vehicles begins deliveries of its lower-cost SUV seen as critical to the company’s future. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“The market seems to be slowly coming to the view that the Warsh Fed is not too dissimilar to the Powell Fed. If that means a long hold rather than hikes — despite core inflation above 3% — it also means curve steepening eventually.”

—Edward Harrison, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 1:45 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1429 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3342 The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 161.10 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $61,726.6 Ether rose 5.1% to $1,699.35 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.90% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $68.49 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.9% to $4,106.69 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.