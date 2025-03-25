Listen to the season finale of our investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’

We’ve come to the last episode of ‘Lost Cells’ and you’re probably hoping the families will get closure. In the final part of this podcast, you can expect plenty of revelations and some hard truths.

Listen to our new investigative podcast on the realities of private stem cell banking.

I hope you’ve found this podcast interesting and learnt something new. We wanted to show what happens when hope and promises for cutting-edge health technology collide. You’ll get a real sense of the friction it creates in this episode.

The team digs deep into the international standards of the cord blood banking industry. We speak to a specialist who has been working at the forefront of stem cell research for a long time, Dr Joanne Kurtzberg.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, Antoine confronts the Swiss authorities for answers and gains some surprising results. Tatiana and Ratko vow to go public and warn parents all over the world with everything they’ve learnt about cord blood banking. And Luis Daniel gets some important news in his quest for his family’s cord blood.

What did you think of the podcast 'Lost Cells'?

