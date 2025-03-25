The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Listen to the season finale of our investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’

Jo Fahy
We’ve come to the last episode of ‘Lost Cells’ and you’re probably hoping the families will get closure. In the final part of this podcast, you can expect plenty of revelations and some hard truths.

Listen and subscribe to 'Lost Cells' wherever you get your podcasts.

Podcast artwork for 'Lost Cells' showing stem cells under a microscope

Lost Cells

Listen to our new investigative podcast on the realities of private stem cell banking.

Read more: Lost Cells

I hope you’ve found this podcast interesting and learnt something new. We wanted to show what happens when hope and promises for cutting-edge health technology collide. You’ll get a real sense of the friction it creates in this episode.

The team digs deep into the international standards of the cord blood banking industry. We speak to a specialist who has been working at the forefront of stem cell research for a long time, Dr Joanne Kurtzberg.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, Antoine confronts the Swiss authorities for answers and gains some surprising results. Tatiana and Ratko vow to go public and warn parents all over the world with everything they’ve learnt about cord blood banking. And Luis Daniel gets some important news in his quest for his family’s cord blood.

What did you think of the podcast ‘Lost Cells’? I’d love to hear your thoughts on the series or this episode via email, here.

If you like what you heard, you can leave a review on Apple PodcastsExternal link or SpotifyExternal link to help other podcast fans find ‘Lost Cells’.

Thanks for listening.

