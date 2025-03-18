Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

New Swiss technology to spare laboratory animals

New Swiss technology to save laboratory animals
New Swiss technology to save laboratory animals Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
New Swiss technology to spare laboratory animals
Listening: New Swiss technology to spare laboratory animals

Researchers at the University of Zurich are using a new technology to reduce the number of laboratory animals used in drug development.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Instead of testing new substances individually on mice, they can now test 25 antibodies simultaneously in a single mouse.

This speeds up the drug development process and reduces the number of animals required, according to a press release issued by the University of Zurich (UZH) on Tuesday.

+ Swiss voters reject animal testing ban

In order to analyse so many antibodies simultaneously, the researchers have developed a type of barcode with which each antibody can be individually labelled. These barcodes, known as flycodes, consist of defined fragments of proteins.

After administration to the mouse, the individual antibody candidates can be separated and analysed separately, as the scientists showed in a study published in the journal Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences (“PNAS”).

Many drugs are antibodies

“Our results show that the Flycodes technology provides high-quality preclinical data on the antibodies studied. We obtain much more data with fewer mice and of better quality, as the analyses can be compared directly,” study leader Markus Seeger was quoted as saying in the press release.

Many modern drugs are based on antibodies. These proteins very specifically recognise a certain structure on the surface of cells and bind to it. For the study, the researchers used antibodies that have already been approved as drugs.

More

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss economy to slow for two years

More

Swiss economy to slow for two years

This content was published on Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs lowers economic growth forecasts for both this year and next.

Read more: Swiss economy to slow for two years

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR