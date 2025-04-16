The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Science

Swiss energy needs rely on foreign imports this week

Switzerland imports 70% of its energy, it was 81% in 2005
Switzerland imports 70% of its energy, it was 81% in 2005 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss energy needs rely on foreign imports this week
Listening: Swiss energy needs rely on foreign imports this week

Switzerland will cease to produce enough domestic energy to meet its needs from Saturday, according to a study by the Swiss Energy Foundation (SES).

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The study describes the high level of dependency of Switzerland, which imports more than 70% of its energy from other countries.

Domestic resources are only sufficient to cover Switzerland’s energy needs until 19 April, a date that symbolises the ‘Overshoot Day’, SES wrote in a note today. After that day, the country will be entirely dependent on oil, gas or nuclear fuel (uranium) from abroad.

With an estimated energy independence rate of 29.6% in 2025, Switzerland is on a par with other European countries. Over the past 20 years, Switzerland’s dependency has decreased slightly, as the indepence rate was no higher than 18.8% in 2005.

At the top of the energy independence ranking is Estonia, with a rate of over 98%. At the other end of the scale, Belgium, Cyprus and Malta record rates of 10% or less. France stands at 16.6% and Germany at 30.2%.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Transit through the EU

Switzerland spends on average almost CHF8 billion per year on energy imports. In 2023, most of these imports – over 87% – came from an EU state. But beware, warns SES: with the exception of electricity, EU countries essentially play a transit role. They are only marginally involved in the production of imported energy sources.

Most of the fossil and nuclear energy imported into Switzerland via the EU comes from the Middle East, western Asia, the former Soviet Union, the United States, Norway and the United Kingdom. The nuclear fuel rods used in Switzerland, for example, still contain a significant proportion of uranium of Russian origin.

SES supports the development of renewable energies to strengthen Switzerland’s energy autonomy. Léonore Hälg, Head of Climate and Renewable Energy at the Foundation, believes that “the EU will remain a key trading partner for energy, in the future in the form of renewable electricity produced locally in member countries. The electricity agreement will play a decisive role.”

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Valais: cantonal police block the road for travellers

More

Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorway

This content was published on Around 50 caravans belonging to members of a travelling community attempting to enter canton Valais in southern Switzerland without prior warning were blocked by police.

Read more: Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorway
New record for egg consumption in Switzerland

More

Swiss break egg consumption record

This content was published on The number of eggs consumed in Switzerland last year smashed the annual record, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG).

Read more: Swiss break egg consumption record
Greenhouse gases: slight fall in Swiss emissions by 2023

More

Swiss emissions fall by 2%

This content was published on Switzerland emitted 40.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents in 2023, 1 million tonnes less than the previous year. Overall, emissions were 26% lower than in 1990.

Read more: Swiss emissions fall by 2%

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR