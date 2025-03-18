When parents take on a high-tech company: hear more in the podcast ‘Lost Cells’, out now

As their children’s frozen stem cells are suddenly moved without warning, tens of thousands of parents who banked their samples with Cryo-Save joined up across borders to fight for answers. Were they stronger together?

The penultimate episode of our six-part investigation into private cord blood banking in Switzerland is out today. In this installment, tens of thousands of families come together in online groups to share information and confer on how they can find out if the cells they entrusted to Cryo-Save are really safe, and what their rights are.

You’ll hear from a whistleblower who describes in detail the day the cells were frantically transported from Switzerland.

And you’ll follow the journey of Luis Daniel: he won’t rest until he sees proof that the cells that could save his life can still be used.

