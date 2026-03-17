SNB President Martin Schlegel’s Salary Is Now $1.2 Million

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(Bloomberg) — Swiss National Bank President Martin Schlegel received a salary of 986,200 Swiss francs ($1.2 million) in 2025, ensuring he remains one of the world’s best-paid central bank chiefs.

That compensation is an increase of about 1.6% from the previous year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data in the institution’s annual report published on Tuesday.

His total remuneration including employer social security contributions came to 1.3 million francs and also features expenses and an annual first-class train travel card. Schlegel got an additional 78,898 francs for serving as a member of the board of directors at the Bank for International Settlements.

Schlegel’s pay compares with the €595,000 ($685,500) received by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, according to the most recently available data. As a member of the BIS’s board, Lagarde also got a further 130,457 francs last year.

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