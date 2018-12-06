This content was published on December 6, 2018 7:24 PM

The new platform at Konolfingen station in central Switzerland conforms to the Disability Equality Act (Keystone)

Around 580 train stations across Switzerland will be modernised by the end of 2023 at a cost of more than CHF3 billion ($3 billion) and made more accessible for people with disabilities. After 2023 around another 100 stations are set to be adapted.

These measures were announced on Thursday by the Federal Office of Transport, the Federal Railways and the umbrella organisation for people with disabilities as part of the implementation of the Disability Equality Actexternal link.

For people with reduced mobility, senior citizens, passengers with a lot of luggage or baby carriages as well as those on crutches, having entry ramps that are not too steep is important in order to be able to use public transport independently, the transport office said.

Of the more than 1,800 railway stations and stops in Switzerland, 41% currently conform to the Disability Equality Act. Since many of these are the larger railway stations, 59% of passengers can use ramps that conform to the law.

With the planned modernisation, these figures are projected to increase to 74% and 81% respectively.

The remaining railway stations and stops will offer alternative measures, mostly in the form of personnel assistance, the transport office said.





Keystone-SDA/ts

