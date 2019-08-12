This content was published on August 12, 2019 12:53 PM

Zurich's outdoor techno music festival attracted around 850,000 visitors.

The Zurich police have arrested a 31-year-old German man in connection with a backpack containing fake bombs left at the Zurich Street Parade on Saturday. Police are currently investigating the motive but did not indicate any ideological affiliation.

A suspicious orange backpack was found at Utoquai on Saturday evening during the techno music festival that attracted around 850,000 visitors in the Swiss city.

The contents of the backpack were analysed by the Forensic Institute Zurich on Sunday, which found that it contained fake pipe bombs. The Zurich Cantonal Police,external link in cooperation with the Zurich-Sihl Public Prosecutor's Office, are currently investigating the motive for constructing the fake bombs and leaving them at the parade.

On Monday, the Zurich Cantonal Police arrested the man, who lives in canton Aargau and is the alleged owner of the backpack.

In a statement, the police said they had not found any “ideological background” to explain why the suspect built the fake bombs.

A 35-year-old Swiss man had been arrested but was released from custody without further suspicion.

Other arrests

Some 78 people were also arrested at the parade for different reasons – the majority concerning excessive alcohol or drug consumption. About a dozen reports of theft were filed.

Some 654 people sought medical help, which authorities indicated was about 10% less than the previous year. Four people were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Overall, the world's largest techno parade was largely peaceful.



