Stock Futures Fall as 10-Year Yield Dips Below 4%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The S&P 500 is set for a monthly loss after a whirlwind February marked by twin fears of a bubble in the artificial-intelligence trade and of the technology’s disruptive power. The rate for 10-year Treasuries slid below 4%.

Futures on the US benchmark fell 0.4% after Thursday’s selloff in chipmakers erased gains for the week. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was on track for an eighth straight monthly advance, its longest such streak in more than a decade. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index headed for its best February on record.

The disruptive potential of AI has rattled US equities for weeks in what traders have dubbed the “AI scare trade.” The technology’s bellwethers have also lost momentum after powering S&P 500 gains for years, prompting investors to rotate into markets abroad and companies tied to broader economic growth.

“The outperformance highlights the possibility of a lingering overvaluation in some asset classes in the US, as well as doubts about the independence of the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at asset manager MPPM. “Barring an economic downturn in Europe, the outperformance should continue.”

In Friday’s premarket trading, an ETF tracking software shares resumed its slide after a three-day rebound. All members of the Magnificent Seven lost ground. Shares tied to the buildout of AI infrastructure such as CoreWeave Inc. and Oracle Corp. were also down. Nasdaq 100 contracts slid 0.4%.

Netflix Inc. rose more than 7% after dropping out of the bidding for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Dell Technologies Inc. surged 11% following a strong sales forecast for its AI servers.

Treasuries extended gains, with the 10-year note on track for its best month in a year after yields have tumbled 26 basis points in February to 3.98%. The dollar was set for a fourth straight monthly loss. Gold traded flat, with prices headed for a seventh consecutive monthly advance. Oil rose.

The cross-asset moves reflect sustained demand for havens amid policy uncertainty from the Trump administration, tensions in the Middle East and questions about the strength of US economic growth. Swap traders added to bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, with a July move again almost fully priced after being briefly scaled back earlier this week.

Later Friday, producer-price inflation data for January are expected to show a slowdown from the prior month, though Bloomberg Intelligence sees components that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge coming in hot.

Fund flows reflected investors’ hunt for global destinations, with emerging-market equities attracting $15.4 billion in the week through Feb. 25, according to Bank of America Corp., citing EPFR Global data. European stocks drew $3.2 billion, while US equities attracted $2.2 billion.

“I don’t see any major correction coming, but any hint of a recession linked to AI in the US would certainly trigger some unpleasant trading,” said Andrea Tueni, head of sales trading at Saxo Banque France. “Europe is currently better positioned than the US and outperforming as its tech sector is much smaller and there is much less uncertainty on monetary policy.”

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“In the face of the recent AI-led disruptions in US equities, Europe has become a preferred region for investors looking for shelter. The region’s sector composition and encouraging data give another option to investors who wish to minimise tech exposure but maintain equity allocations.”

— Adam Linton, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

European regulators gave the green light to Moderna Inc.’s novel combination flu and Covid shot, handing a victory to the embattled vaccine maker that’s faced heavy resistance to its new immunizations in the US. Netflix Inc. dropped out of the fight to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., clearing the way for rival bidder Paramount Skydance Corp. to clinch its $111 billion deal for the historic Hollywood studio. Jack Dorsey’s Block is cutting 4,000 employees, reducing its workforce by nearly half, in a move the financial technology firm is describing as a bet on artificial intelligence changing the future of labor productivity. Dell Technologies Inc. shares jumped in extended trading after the company gave an outlook for sales of its artificial intelligence servers that exceeded estimates. BASF SE expects roughly flat earnings this year as the German manufacturer continues its cost-savings push in a difficult chemicals market. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA plans to return about €16 billion ($19 billion) to investors through 2030 as Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio seeks to reap benefits from the acquisition of Mediobanca SpA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Equinix Inc. have agreed to acquire atNorth Holding AB, a pan-Nordic data center operator owned by Partners Group Holding AG. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 7:19 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1806 The British pound was little changed at $1.3476 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.84 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $65,926.18 Ether fell 3.6% to $1,957.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.98% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.68% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.25% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5% to $66.81 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

