Stock Rally Falters as Oil Climbs on Hormuz Risks: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in stocks faltered as oil climbed on concerns that heightened Middle East tensions could threaten a fragile ceasefire, keeping energy costs elevated while fueling inflation risks.

Following its longest weekly advance since 2024, the S&P 500 fluctuated. In a volatile session, Brent crude jumped more than 5%, before paring its gain to trade near $110. With oil prices not far from a four-year peak and recent data pointing to a still resilient US economy, Treasury yields advanced.

A fresh plan announced by President Donald Trump to help vessels through the Strait of Hormuz has left shipping executives perplexed, as attacks continued and traffic remains at a near standstill.

The US denied a report by Iranian media that the country had struck an American naval vessel with missiles, Axios reported citing a senior official. The United Arab Emirates said the situation was safe nearly 10 minutes after it issued a potential missile threat alert.

A vital trade thoroughfare, Hormuz has become a focal point in the current conflict, as Iran exerts its ability to impose asymmetric economic pain and the US struggles to reestablish free transits. The strait has been virtually blocked since US and Israel began strikes on Iran in late February.

“Even if the immediate conflict de-escalates, we expect the aftershocks will remain with us for some time,” said Darrell Cronk at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “The effects — on energy prices, industrial activity, and geopolitical risk premia — are unlikely to fade quickly.”

“Judging by last week, the market’s recipe for near-term upside will be sidestepping negative surprises out of the Middle East to allow what has been a stronger-than-average earnings season to continue to dominate sentiment,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Tech has driven the market’s return to record highs, and even though most megacap earnings are in the rearview mirror, strength from the “Magnificent Seven” cohort could go a long way toward sustaining bullish momentum, he added.

Even though stocks lost a bit of steam on Monday, the market has held up “extremely well” in the face of a jump in crude prices since the beginning of the year and a rise in long-term bond yields from their October lows, according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

“The market is pricing in a resolution to this geopolitical crisis in the not-too-distant future,” Maley said. “Whether this assumption is the correct one or not is debatable, but investors seem to see more risk in ‘FOMO’ than they do about an extended period of higher prices.”

Corporate Highlights:

GameStop Corp. is proposing to buy eBay Inc. for about $56 billion in cash and stock, a bold attempt by Ryan Cohen to take over a storied e-commerce name several times larger. A startup backed by General Catalyst Partners agreed to acquire Global Business Travel Group Inc., the travel platform spun out of American Express Co., in a deal worth about $6.3 billion. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile soared to its highest level ever and operating earnings jumped in Greg Abel’s first quarter as chief executive officer. Tyson Foods Inc. raised its full-year profit outlook as strong protein demand enables growth even as the struggling beef segment shows no signs of turning around. Cerebras Systems Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $3.5 billion in an initial public offering, as the artificial intelligence chipmaker and data center operator looks to counter rivals in the red-hot sector. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:54 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1715 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3563 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.03 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $78,775.98 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,335.43 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.42% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.06% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.96% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $102.43 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.2% to $4,560.15 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.