Stock Rally Falters on Conflicting US-Iran Signals: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in stocks faltered near all-time highs as traders parsed mixed signals about prospects for a US-Iran deal to end the war and revive energy flows through the key Strait of Hormuz.

The S&P 500 fluctuated after an advance fueled by hopes for a resolution of hostilities in the Middle East. The US denied an Iranian state television report on a draft interim peace deal that said maritime traffic through Hormuz could return to normal within a month of it coming into effect. US crude pared its decline, trading above $90 after briefly falling below that level.

“Just because Iran’s state media reported something doesn’t mean the deal is done,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management.

Other key points reported by Iran’s IRIB News included the US lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports and the American navy leaving waters surrounding Iran. The draft also said Iran and Oman will have a mechanism in place to oversee shipping in the strait.

Traders have been on high alert for clues on the status of talks that could lead to a Hormuz reopening. Traffic through the strait has shriveled since the conflict erupted, causing energy prices to soar while rattling economies, companies and markets.

“The stock market has enough confidence that a resolution with Iran will eventually come to light, even if it’s not immediate,” said Alexander Guiliano at Resonate Wealth Partners. “While it may seem like stocks have moved too fast, we saw a garden variety correction only two months ago, which helped to reset sentiment and pave the way for this most recent rally.”

Veteran market strategist Ed Yardeni dismissed concerns that US stocks are in a bubble, arguing the recent advance was driven by solid corporate profits rather than speculation.

“The big difference is earnings,” Yardeni told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance. He coined the term “FEMO” — fabulous earnings momentum — to distinguish the current rally from “FOMO,” or fear of missing out, which he said is based on hope and hype rather than fundamentals.

Earnings growth powered by the AI boom will drive further gains in stocks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Ben Snider said as they increased their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 8,000 points. The gauge currently trades near 7,500.

“Continued earnings growth should drive continued equity market upside,” they wrote. “The increased return forecast reflects increased estimates for S&P 500 earnings following an exceptionally strong first-quarter reporting season.”

Corporate Highlights:

While software stocks rebound from the artificial intelligence-driven wipeout earlier this year, Salesforce Inc. hasn’t really benefited. But its earnings after the close Wednesday could pull the company’s shares out of their malaise. Boeing Co. has successfully completed a so-called capstone review with the Federal Aviation Administration to further increase production of its workhorse 737 Max to 47-jet monthly output, a key step for the planemaker to improve profitability and generate cash. Lululemon Athletica Inc. agreed to resolve a long-running dispute with founder Chip Wilson by appointing three new members to a board of directors the billionaire has campaigned against for months. Blackstone Inc. is providing as much as $1.3 billion in financing to Apogee Therapeutics Inc. to help the biotech company advance a potential competitor to the blockbuster drug Dupixent. Bath & Body Works Inc. reported first-quarter results that beat analyst estimates and said Chief Financial Officer Eva Boratto will step down from her role effective June 12. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:17 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1632 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3428 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.47 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $75,056.82 Ether fell 0.4% to $2,066.46 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.99% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.86% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.3% to $90.82 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.7% to $4,432.04 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.