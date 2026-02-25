Stocks Climb as Traders Look to Nvidia for AI News: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders bracing for Nvidia Corp.’s results drove stocks higher, hoping for evidence that the outlook for artificial intelligence remains intact at a time when anxiety about the technology is running rampant.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%. More than solid results and forecasts, Nvidia will need to manage expectations around the sustainability of margins amid an AI spending frenzy and disruption jitters. The chipmaker, whose shares have languished since October, climbed 2%.

“It’s widely assumed that the results will be strong, but will they be strong enough?” said Bespoke Investment Group strategists. “And if they’re too strong, will that also be interpreted as further future disruption in the software space?”

The options market is pricing in about a 5% swing in either direction for Nvidia the day after earnings. The stock has fallen in the session that followed each of its last two reports.

“I don’t expect too many fireworks this time around either if previous post-earnings moves are any guide,” said Hardika Singh at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

The S&P 500 added 0.7%. An ETF tracking software firms jumped 2.5%. Salesforce Inc. is also expected to address AI fears when it reports results later Wednesday.

Bitcoin topped $68,000. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 4.04%. The dollar fell 0.2%.

“All eyes are on Nvidia today as its earnings may shape the next move in megacap leadership and set the near-term tone,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “We’re currently seeing a healthy market churn, but once it runs its course, we can expect the balance of power to still rest firmly with the bulls.”

Wolfe Research conducted a poll that suggests most investors believe the AI “wrecking ball” that has roiled markets is largely “overblown,” said Chris Senyek. However, participants viewed the “broadening out” trade as alive and well.

Recent price action tied to AI disruption risk presents opportunities in well-positioned incumbents and AI adopters with pricing power, according to Morgan Stanley strategists including Andrew Pauker.

“Nearer-term AI adoption tailwinds help to offset longer-term disruption fears for impacted areas and for the overall market,” they said.

The strategists also noted that an analysis of over 10,000 earnings and conference transcripts shows a steady increase in the share of companies seeing quantifiable benefits from AI adoption.

The threat to software-backed businesses from AI should prompt investors to shift focus from technology to companies that toil in the physical world, like miners, power producers and industrial firms, said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Wealth Management.

Corporate Highlights:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said Paramount Skydance Corp.’s new $31-a-share buyout offer could lead to a better deal than its existing agreement with Netflix Inc. Workday Inc. gave an outlook for quarterly subscription sales that fell just short of estimates, renewing investor anxiety about its ability to thrive in the AI era. Circle Internet Group Inc. said strong demand for its stablecoin bolstered profit and revenue during the fourth-quarter downturn in digital assets. Lowe’s Cos. forecast sales guidance for the full year that fell short of expectations, a sign the housing market will remain lackluster in the near term. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Nvidia enters Wednesday’s earnings report with powerful tailwinds at its back. A strong print is poised to calm the AI anxiety and set the stage for a recovery in technology stocks.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 12 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% The MSCI World Index rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1803 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3547 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 156.38 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 6.3% to $68,066.02 Ether rose 10% to $2,040.44 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.04% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.32% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $65.41 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.3% to $5,209.07 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.