Stocks Extend AI-Fueled Drop After PPI; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders shunned riskier corners of the market at the end of a turbulent February, with stocks falling amid a tech slide, elevated inflation data and geopolitical risks. Bonds and gold climbed. Oil topped $66.

The drop in equities put the S&P 500 on pace for its worst month since March. Concerns about an artificial-intelligence bubble resurfaced, with OpenAI raising $110 billion in a deal that values it at $730 billion. A report showing prices paid to US producers exceeded forecasts reinforced bets the Federal Reserve won’t cut rates soon. Traders also worried about any escalation of US-Iran tensions.

The backdrop of rising global risks left Treasuries higher and on track for their best monthly performance in a year. Benchmark 10-year yields dropped below 4%. Haven currencies outperformed.

While the bond market barely reacted to the latest inflation report, swap traders trimmed their wagers on policy easing and are now seeing a first cut fully priced in September.

“This morning’s higher inflation data is one more thing to worry about within the traditional economic analysis of price stability and full employment, even before investors factor in the disruptive potential of AI’s impact on the economy,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

Meantime, Iran is conducting regular and unexplained activity at bombed uranium-enrichment sites, United Nations atomic inspectors said, potentially complicating talks with the US over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%. The dollar wavered. Gold rose above $5,200. Bitcoin slide below $66,000.

Corporate Highlights:

Dell Technologies Inc. gave an outlook for sales of its AI servers that exceeded estimates. CoreWeave Inc. reported a bigger-than-expected loss and boosted capital expenditures. Paramount Skydance Corp. finally clinched its deal for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., outmaneuvering its rival Netflix Inc. after a months-long battle. Block Inc. said it was reducing its workforce by nearly half in a bet on AI. Jack Dorsey’s firm also raised its full-year outlook for gross profit. Sweetgreen Inc. reported a weak fourth quarter and said annual sales would fall much more than Wall Street expected. Duolingo Inc. said its drive to gain subscribers would mean slower earnings growth and narrower profit margins in the short term. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:41 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1811 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3466 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.03 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $65,984.12 Ether fell 4.2% to $1,946.06 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.98% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.25% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $66.88 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $5,231.19 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.