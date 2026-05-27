Stocks Extend Highs on AI Optimism as Oil Slides: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The rally in US stocks is set to stretch into a fifth day as optimism around artificial intelligence, lower oil prices and easing bond yields combined to drive an increasingly bullish mood.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, while those for the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.6%, after an advance in chipmakers fueled both gauges to another round of record highs. South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. joined US memory peer Micron Technology Inc. above the $1 trillion market-capitalization mark. Autos and consumer stocks led a 0.5% gain in Europe.

With little overnight news from the Middle East, optimism that the US and Iran are nearing a deal to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz pushed Brent down 3.2% to below $97 a barrel. The dollar was little changed. Bonds continued their rebound, with the 10-year Treasury yield two basis points lower at 4.46%.

The moves reinforced momentum behind the AI trade, with investors betting that chipmakers will capture an outsized share of global capital spending. Hopes that oil flows from the Middle East will normalize soon added to the upbeat mood as traders grew less concerned about an energy-driven spike in inflation.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. joined peers at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG in seeing the US benchmark hitting 8,000 this year. Earnings growth powered by the AI boom will drive further gains in stocks, the Goldman team led by Ben Snider said, as they ditched a previous forecast of 7,600.

“Given the capex plans of the AI hyperscalers, there’s no reason to think that the rally is about to end,” said Fares Hendi, a portfolio manager at Societe de Gestion Prevoir in Paris. “If there’s a breakthrough between the US and Iran, the trend could accelerate, with investors buying back their shorts.”

Investors kept diving into memory and processing names in US premarket trading. Micron climbed a further 5.3% after already advancing more than 200% this year. Marvell Technology Inc. rose 5.7% ahead of its first-quarter earnings. Shares in rocket, space and satellite-communications companies also extended their 2026 rally, with Rocket Lab Corp. gaining 8%.

ByteDance Ltd., meanwhile, highlighted the aggressive global race to build out AI infrastructure. The TikTok developer is discussing expenditures of as much as $70 billion this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Its capital expenditures last year were about $25 billion, the people said.

“We are in the midst of something very structural and huge — the AI CapEx theme — and it’d be very dangerous to stand against it,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts.

With bullish sentiment running high, the European Central Bank said that financial markets are in danger of a sudden and significant correction, warning that investors are downplaying a range of threats from the Iran war to fiscal pressures.

The “question is how soon, or whether we will go back to a pre-conflict situation with regard to Hormuz, and that’s where we are cautious,” said Chovin. “The disruption to commodities will remain fairly high even if a deal is made.”

Corporate Highlights:

ByteDance Ltd., the developer of TikTok and a leading force in artificial intelligence, is planning to sharply increase its capital spending this year and next in a bid to lead the Chinese AI market and challenge the top US players abroad. Akzo Nobel NV has rejected a cash offer from Japanese peer Nippon Paint and US paintmaker Sherwin-Williams Co. and will press on with plans to merge with US firm Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The shares jumped as much as 6% in Amsterdam. Taiwan prosecutors suspect that three individuals successfully smuggled at least one shipment of Nvidia Corp. AI chips to China after first exporting them to Japan, people familiar with the matter said. China has been slow-walking approval of Airbus SE plane deliveries to signal impatience with how long European regulators are taking to certify Chinese-made aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter. European car sales climbed for the third consecutive month in April as consumers continued to snap up more electric and hybrid models. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 11:07 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1644 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.36 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7811 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3445 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $75,789.77 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,081.13 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.96% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.82% Commodities

Brent crude fell 3.2% to $96.42 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,488.67 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael Msika, Subrat Patnaik and Sujata Rao.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.