Stocks Fall as Brent Hits $110; Bond Selloff Eases: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell as the stalemate between the US and Iran kept driving oil prices higher, while bonds found some stability after last week’s global selloff.

S&P 500 futures slid 0.3%, with the benchmark set for its first back-to-back loss in May. Brent topped $110 a barrel. Japan’s 30-year yield surged as much as 20 basis points before paring most of the move. Treasuries and European bonds were little changed, while the dollar was set to snap a five-day run of wins.

The standoff in the Middle East shows no signs of easing after more than two months, puncturing an artificial intelligence-driven rally that has pushed global stocks to record highs. Meanwhile, bond yields have climbed to levels seen decades ago on fears that central banks will lift interest rates and governments will ramp up borrowing to cushion the blow from rising energy prices.

As a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran extends past 40 days and a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remains elusive, President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Tehran and told it the “clock is ticking.” Earlier, drones targeted a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

“The absence of a near-term bullish catalyst can continue to pressure bonds, with spillover effects to exuberant equities,” said Laura Cooper, global investment strategist and head of macro at Nuveen. “Signs of conflict de-escalation are likely needed to assuage jittery markets.”

In Europe, leisure and auto shares drove a 0.3% decline in the Stoxx 600. UK gilts steadied after last week’s sharp selloff, with the 10-year rate down three basis points to 5.15%. The pound headed for its first day of gains in more than a week.

Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research wrote that the Fed needed to catch up with bond markets or risk losing control of borrowing costs.

If the Fed fails to remove its easing bias, “investors will conclude that the central bank is falling behind the inflation curve and will demand a higher inflation risk premium,” Yardeni wrote. “We expect the Fed to hold rates unchanged at the June meeting and shift to a tightening policy stance.”

Corporate News:

NextEra Energy Inc. is discussing a mostly stock deal for Dominion Energy Inc. that would value the company at about $76 per share, or around $66 billion, making it by far the largest power deal on record, according to people familiar with the matter. Ryanair Holdings Plc warned of rising costs this year if unhedged jet fuel prices remain at current levels, as the budget carrier faces higher bills for fuel, crew and aircraft maintenance. Samsung Electronics Co.’s shares jumped after company management entered make-or-break wage negotiations with its largest labor union aimed at averting a strike that could disrupt operations at the world’s biggest memory chipmaker. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 10:07 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1640 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.86 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.7996 per dollar The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3372 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $76,893.24 Ether fell 3.2% to $2,117.38 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.17% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 5.14% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.7% to $109.99 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,546.70 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao and Neil Campling.

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