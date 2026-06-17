Stocks Fall as Traders See Fed Hike by October: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders sent stocks lower as short-dated bond yields climbed after the Federal Reserve signaled the possibility of higher rates as it assesses the impacts of the Iran war on inflation.

Following the decision and new Chairman Kevin Warsh’s repeated assurances that “price stability” would be the Fed’s guiding principle, money markets fully priced in a rate hike by October. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%. The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed 16 basis points to 4.21%. The dollar advanced.

Fed policymakers left rates unchanged and were split over whether they expect to raise rates this year. Their new projections indicated nine officials foresee at least one hike, with six anticipating at least two. Another nine expected no move or a cut. Warsh, who has been critical of forward guidance, declined to submit a forecast.

“The bigger takeaway came from the rate projections,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Markets were prepared for higher rates, but the Fed’s projections suggest policymakers may be willing to stay more hawkish than investors expected.”

The decision marked the fourth straight time officials held rates in place as they continue to shift their concerns from the labor market to inflation. They characterized growth as “solid” while describing productivity growth and capital investment as strong. Warsh ruled out re-examining the 2% inflation target.

“Today’s meeting confirms that the Fed’s recent hawkish shift was not just about higher energy prices,” said Kay Haigh at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “Despite the recent pullback in oil, half of the members of the FOMC expect rate hikes as soon as this year, reflecting strong labor market and inflation data.”

While Haigh’s base case remains that the Fed can just about avoid hikes, he says the path is narrow and there will be a high premium on the incoming inflation data.

“Despite a more-hawkish statement, we expect the Fed’s next move is still likely a cut, but it will take time for inflation to unwind enough to give the board the breathing room to act,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

While there seems to be a growing bias towards hiking from board members, inflationary pressure is likely to come down in the coming months as flow of oil out of the Middle East improves, according to Scott Helfstein at Global X ETFs.

“On balance we continue to think the Fed will be on hold this year, with the recent de-escalation in tensions in the Middle East and drop in oil prices helping to soften inflation risks,” said James McCann at Edward Jones. “However, the bar for a rate hike looks lower after today’s meeting.”

Warsh also said he is appointing a task force to examine the central bank’s $6.7 trillion balance sheet, a first step in addressing a policy issue he has long criticized. The group charged with reviewing the balance sheet would examine whether “monetary policy is coming from our interest rate tool or our balance sheet tool,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX fell for the first time since its initial public offering, snapping a three-day rally that vaulted it past Amazon.com Inc. as the world’s fifth-largest company. Blue Origin is already rebuilding the Florida launch site where its New Glenn rocket exploded last month, making way for the space company to fly again this year and rejuvenate its ambitions to challenge SpaceX. CME Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy is handing over the reins after more than 25 years at the world’s largest derivatives exchange. He’ll will step down on March 1 and transition to executive chairman. Chief Financial Officer Lynne Fitzpatrick will take over as CEO. La-Z-Boy Inc. jumped after the home furniture store’s reported adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter beat the average analyst estimate. UniQure NV soared after the company announced it will be able to seek US approval for its Huntington’s disease gene therapy before conducting a new study. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 4 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% The MSCI World Index fell 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% The euro fell 1% to $1.1497 The British pound fell 1% to $1.3286 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 160.73 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.5% to $64,165.14 Ether fell 3.5% to $1,733.43 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.49% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.93% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.75% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $75.96 a barrel Spot gold fell 2% to $4,243.17 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.