Stocks Hold Near Record on AI Trade as Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hopes for a deal to end the war in Iran and revive the Strait of Hormuz drove oil lower while leaving stocks near record highs, with the market also bolstered by relentless enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence trades.

US crude fell below $90 as Iranian media said an unofficial draft of an interim peace deal showed traffic through the waterway can return to normal within a month of the agreement being finalized. The news sent the S&P 500 only mildly higher. Meantime, a breakneck surge in memory-chip shares intensified on bets the AI boom will lead to a sustained revaluation of the industry.

“The AI-driven narrative continued to outweigh the conflicting US-Iran headlines, with the market remaining hopeful of a resolution sooner rather than later,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler.

Traders have been on high alert for clues on the status of talks that could lead to a Hormuz reopening. Traffic through the strait has shriveled since the conflict erupted, causing energy prices to soar while rattling economies, companies and markets.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Iranian official said that the country’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium was not on the agenda for talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cautioned that any peace pact would likely take a few days to finalize.

“Just because Iran’s state media reported something doesn’t mean the deal is done,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management.

Corporate Highlights:

While software stocks rebound from the artificial intelligence-driven wipeout earlier this year, Salesforce Inc. hasn’t really benefited. But its earnings after the close Wednesday could pull the company’s shares out of their malaise. FedEx Corp. was raised to overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co., which sees improvements at the company’s legacy business ahead of a separation from freight. Lululemon Athletica Inc. agreed to resolve a long-simmering dispute with founder Chip Wilson by overhauling its board with three new directors. Blackstone Inc. is providing as much as $1.3 billion in financing to Apogee Therapeutics Inc. to help the biotech company advance a potential competitor to the blockbuster drug Dupixent. Bath & Body Works Inc. reported first-quarter results that beat analyst estimates and said Chief Financial Officer Eva Boratto will step down from her role effective June 12. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1640 The British pound was little changed at $1.3443 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.42 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $74,984.49 Ether fell 0.7% to $2,061.89 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.98% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.84% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.05% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 5.02% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.3% to $89.85 a barrel Spot gold fell 2.2% to $4,408 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.