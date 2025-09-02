Stocks Engulfed in Tech Swoon as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street kicked off September on a sour note, with stocks joining a slide in bonds amid heavy corporate-debt sales and developed-world budget worries. The dollar rose. Gold hit a record high.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries approached 5%, pressuring tech shares whose valuations have widened during an almost five-month surge. The S&P 500 lost 1%. All megacaps fell, with Nvidia Corp. seeing its longest drop since March.

Along with slew of corporate sales, there’s been renewed concern about longer-dated global debt after years of issuance exacerbated budget deficits. In the UK, yield on long-dated bonds reached the highest since 1998 and the pound tumbled, as pressure mounted on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to manage the budget.

“Wake me up when September ends!” said Thomas Tzitzouris at Strategas. “We’ve been suspicious that September was going to be a volatile month, and day one is proving to be every bit as volatile as advertised.”

Markets will also be watching the next steps from the US administration after most of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs were ruled illegal by a federal appeals court late last week. Still, the judges let the levies stay in place while the case proceeds.

“Less tariff income means more US debt sales to cover spending deficit,” said Scott Wren at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Despite the potential for volatility and short-term pullbacks in September, UBS’s Chief Investment Office believes investors who are under-allocated to equities should consider phasing in and using market dips to add equity exposure.

The firm expects the S&P 500 to reach 6,800 by end-June 2026, supported by earnings momentum, Federal Reserve rate cuts, intact long-term artificial-intelligence trend and positive returns following September and record highs.

“We recommend that investors who are under-allocated to equities consider phasing in and using market dips to add exposure to preferred areas,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Alongside AI, power and resources, and longevity, we favor US technology, health care, utilities, and financials.”

At Ameriprise, Anthony Saglimbene says while expectations and Big Tech stock prices and valuations may go through periods of recalibration in the future, the long-term thesis of an AI-driven boom helping drive broader markets and Tech higher over time appears intact.

US stocks will continue rallying after four months of gains as Fed interest rate cuts coincide with robust corporate earnings, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

“We push back on the idea that rate cuts are already priced,” Wilson wrote in a note. “We’re respectful of the upcoming weak seasonal window, but remain buyers of dips should they come.”

Of course, there are fundamental reasons for the S&P 500’s rally. The economy has stayed relatively resilient in the face of Trump’s tariffs, while Corporate America’s profit growth remains strong.

But here’s the circular problem: As the S&P 500 climbs higher, investors become increasingly concerned that it is overvalued. The index trades at 22 times analysts’ average earnings forecast for the next 12 months. Since 1990, the market was only more expensive at the height of dot-com bubble and the technology euphoria coming out of the depths of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The S&P 500 closed out August near an all-time high, defying a narrative that, just weeks ago, may have appeared less favorable, according Invesco Global Market Strategy Office. What drove the resilience? US economic growth remained firm, and expectations by many have been rising that the Fed will cut rates at its next meeting.

“As we head into September and October, we’ll likely hear echoes of the same concerns, including seasonality, policy risks, and valuations,” Invesco said. “But we see little evidence that the cycle is ending. Macro data and market signals continue to suggest otherwise.”

Focus this week is on key labor market data for clues on economic growth and the Fed’s policy outlook. Employers in the US showed little enthusiasm to take on workers during August, and the unemployment rate probably ticked up to an almost four-year high, adding to evidence of a more subdued jobs market.

US factory activity shrank in August for a sixth straight month, driven by a pullback in production that shows manufacturing remains bogged down by higher import duties.

“The ISM manufacturing report indicated that companies are largely managing headcount rather than actively hiring,” said Scott Helfstein at Global X. “This may be a clue ahead of Friday’s jobs numbers. New jobs are likely slowing, but meaningful revisions to data over the prior months could mean that the report, good or bad, may not influence investors much.”

Helfstein says investors should pay close attention to wage growth in Friday’s job report.

“Wages have been outpacing inflation and that is usually a good sign for consumption. While defaults are going up slightly, most of the numbers on consumer behavior have remained robust,” he noted.

Swap markets are currently pricing in more than 20 basis points of Fed easing in September, with a bit more than two quarter-point reductions priced by the end of 2025.

Corporate Highlights:

The US has revoked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s authorization to freely ship essential gear to its main Chinese chipmaking base, potentially curtailing its production capabilities at that older-generation facility. Deliveries from Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory extended their slump in August as new products launched by Chinese rivals win over customers and global trade uncertainties persist. Tesla’s long-awaited entry into India has delivered underwhelming results so far, with tepid bookings fueling fresh doubts about the company’s global growth outlook. The European Union paused its immediate plans to punish Alphabet Inc.’s Google for abusing its dominance over advertising technology amid fears that US President Donald Trump could hit back by derailing a transatlantic trade deal. Kraft Heinz Co. said Tuesday it plans to split into two separate companies, undoing a mega-deal ushered in a decade ago that turned the maker of Kraft Mac & Cheese into one of the largest packaged food sellers in the world. Warren Buffett said he’s disappointed in the planned split of Kraft Heinz, though he concedes the merger he orchestrated a decade ago wasn’t a brilliant idea. Air Lease Corp., the aviation finance firm built by industry pioneer Steven Udvar-Házy, agreed to a $7.4 billion sale to a group led by Sumitomo Corp., adding to consolidation in an industry that plays an increasingly important role in aircraft purchases. Klarna Group Plc and some of its shareholders are seeking to raise as much as $1.27 billion as the financial-technology company revives a New York initial public offering that was delayed earlier this year amid market volatility. Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake of about $4 billion in PepsiCo Inc., with plans to call for changes at the struggling beverage maker. Paramount Skydance Corp. has struck a deal with Microsoft Corp.’s Activision video-game unit to develop and produce a live-action film based on the Call of Duty franchise, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Ltd., the owner of the Zales and Jared chains, raised its full-year sales guidance as consumers continued to spend on jewelry despite signs of a slowdown for other discretionary goods. Constellation Brands Inc. cut its fiscal 2026 guidance, citing weak consumer demand, which will hurt inventory rebalancing at the distributor level. Apollo Global Management Inc. is poised to launch a $5 billion strategy to invest in sports deals, marking another major asset manager targeting the booming sector. Lam Research Corp. sank after Morgan Stanley downgraded the semiconductor capital equipment company to underweight from equal weight. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. jumped after Deutsche Bank raised the recommendation on low-cost carrier to buy from hold saying the firm is best-positioned to benefit from rival Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc.’s bankruptcy. Elf Beauty Inc. slid after Deutsche Bank downgraded the cosmetics company to hold from buy. Nestlé SA is turning to the executive who runs its Nespresso coffee empire to try and steady the world’s largest food business after it was rocked by the second CEO firing in a little over a year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 1:33 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% The MSCI World Index fell 1.1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.5% The Russell 2000 Index fell 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1645 The British pound fell 1.1% to $1.3392 The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 148.30 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $110,994.42 Ether rose 0.7% to $4,318.05 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.79% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.80% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.65% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.97% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $65.68 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.5% to $3,527 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.