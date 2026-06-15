Stocks Join Bonds Higher as US-Iran Deal Sinks Oil: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed around the world, joining gains in bonds as oil slumped after the US and Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, fueling hopes for an end to the conflict that has roiled markets.

Stronger risk appetite extended a surge in equities from war-driven lows, with the S&P 500 rising about 1.5%. Beaten-down technology companies led gains on Monday. US crude declined to around $80, easing inflation concerns. Treasury yields fell as bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes receded. The dollar dropped against most major currencies. Cryptocurrencies rallied.

While the details of the interim peace agreement between US and Iran aren’t yet clear, President Donald Trump said in social-media posts he was authorizing the “toll free opening” of Hormuz, as well as ending a naval blockade, with the waterway set to reopen when the deal is signed on Friday. Iran’s Fars news agency said transits would be free of charge for 60 days.

Qatar, the main mediator along with Pakistan, will host US and Iranian delegations this week to hammer out the details of the signing and plan for a new round of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, according to several people familiar with the matter.

“The agreement between the US and Iran is a major breakthrough,” said Michael Landsberg at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management. “While the nature of the deal could bring about further breakdowns between the sides over the next two months, especially surrounding the major sticking point of removing Iran’s nuclear material, the reopening of the Strait will help push oil prices down.”

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX kept climbing after its blockbuster debut on Friday vaulted it into the ranks of the world’s most-valuable public companies. Nvidia Corp. is seeking to raise at least $20 billion from its first corporate bond sale since 2021, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Fox Corp. agreed to acquire Roku Inc. in a deal that values the streaming video platform at about $22 billion including debt, creating a new television juggernaut that will control content and distribution and allow it to better compete with major streaming platforms in advertising. Salesforce Inc. has agreed to buy Fin, a firm that develops artificial intelligence-powered customer agents, for about $3.6 billion as the software company works to win new business for enterprise AI. Truist Financial Corp. said Michael Lyons will become chief executive officer, succeeding Bill Rogers, who will stay on as the bank’s executive chairman. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 1.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1615 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3438 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.11 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.2% to $66,667.16 Ether rose 8.6% to $1,812.87 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.45% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.95% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5% to $80.61 a barrel Spot gold rose 3.3% to $4,356.91 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.