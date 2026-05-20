Stocks Rebound Before Nvidia as Bonds Find Respite: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks found some footing as the selloff in bonds eased and traders awaited earnings from Nvidia Corp., the world’s most valuable company and a linchpin of the artificial-intelligence trade.

The S&P 500 was set to break a three-day losing streak, with futures rising 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 contracts were up 0.7%. Bond yields in the US and Europe retreated from multiyear highs as traders pared back aggressive bets on interest-rate hikes this year. Oil held below $110 a barrel.

Nvidia will give a much-anticipated update on the state of the AI economy when it reports after the close. While sales are estimated to have grown 80%, investors will be more focused on what Nvidia has to say about ramping up production and fending off competitors.

Options traders are pricing an implied move of about 5.5% for Nvidia shares in either direction following the results. With the report coming at a time when the roaring rally in chipmakers is coming off the boil, well-received earnings could give the sector fresh momentum and help drive global indexes higher.

“The semiconductor rally has stalled, but really is just in a holding pattern until Nvidia reports,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “Nvidia can, for now, keep its beat-and-raise machine going, which will reignite the rally in semiconductors.”

European stocks rose for a third straight day. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index declined as much as 1.3%, with Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. among the biggest drags.

UK gilts outperformed global peers after a softer-than-expected UK inflation report prompted traders to slash wagers on the extent of Bank of England rate hikes this year.

Money markets are now pricing just over 50 basis points of tightening, around 10 basis points less than at Tuesday’s close. The 10-year gilt yield fell eight basis points to 5.05%.

Bond ‘Danger Zone’

In the US, the rate on 10-year Treasuries eased two basis points from a 16-month high to 4.65%. With traders still strongly leaning toward a Federal Reserve hike in December, markets remain closely attuned to signs of escalation or de-escalation in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump threatened to resume strikes on Iran in the coming days as part of the push for a deal to end the war, after he said he had just called off a US attack.

Alexandre Drabowicz, chief investment officer at Indosuez Wealth Management, said he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump’s next steps take into account where interest rates are headed, given current yield levels. “We’re in the thick of the danger zone,” he said.

“Stagflation risk has gone up significantly,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at St. James’s Place. “When we’re talking about increased inflation and falling growth, in that environment, most asset classes will struggle, including bonds.”

Corporate News:

Meta Platforms Inc. is alerting thousands of employees that they’re being laid off, part of a restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence. Talks between Samsung Electronics Co. and its largest labor union broke down, raising the prospect of a workers’ strike that may disrupt operations at the world’s largest memory chipmaker. HSBC Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery warned that artificial intelligence will “destroy” certain roles while creating others, urging employees to adapt rather than resist the technological shift. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 9:44 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1594 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.02 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8065 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3389 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $77,453.84 Ether rose 0.8% to $2,134.74 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.65% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.16% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 5.05% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.8% to $109.26 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling, Sujata Rao and Julien Ponthus.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.