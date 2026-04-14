Stocks Rise, Oil Prices Slide on Peace Push Hopes: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks opened higher, with the Nasdaq 100 on pace for its longest streak of gains since 2021, as optimism that the US and Iran are considering another round of peace talks pushed down oil prices and boosted risk appetite around the globe.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%, pointing to a 10th straight day of wins. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher after the gauge erased its war-driven losses on Monday. Shares in Europe and Asia advanced on hopes that a deal in the Middle East will help normalize energy flows and halt the threat of a global inflationary spiral.

Iran is considering a short-term pause to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to avoid testing a US blockade and scuppering negotiations, according to a person familiar with Tehran’s deliberations. The potential pause reflects a desire to avoid immediate escalation as the parties sort logistics for another face-to-face meeting, the person said.

Brent fell 2% toward $97 a barrel, with the International Energy Agency estimating that the war will wipe out global oil demand growth for the first time since the 2020 pandemic. The dollar headed for a seventh straight day of losses, while Treasuries edged lower. Gold rose 1% to around $4,800 an ounce. Bitcoin hit a four-week high.

“Markets were already leaning toward the view that diplomacy would stay alive in some form,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “This signal matters because it turns that hope into something more tangible, and that is enough to reinforce the relief trade.”

Traders are also focused on first-quarter earnings at a time when the war in the Middle East is weighing on the outlook for the economy. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares slipped 1% despite a record quarterly trading revenue haul. Wells Fargo & Co. dropped 4%. Citigroup Inc. rose 2% after reporting its highest quarterly return in five years on tangible common equity.

“There is good value in the US equity market now. It has de-rated quite a lot and underlying profits are going to remain strong,” Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., told Bloomberg TV. “If we continue to see moderation in oil prices and some of the concern about interest rate rises begin to fade, then we’ve got a reasonable degree of upside.”

Meanwhile, US wholesale prices rose by less than expected in March, despite a surge in energy costs tied to the Iran war, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Tuesday. The producer price index rose 0.5%, with an underlying gauge that excludes food and energy up just 0.1%. Economists projected a 1.1% for the PPI from a month earlier.

The data follow figures last week that showed US consumer prices surged in March because of skyrocketing gasoline prices, even as underlying inflation came in below estimates.

“The war in the Middle East is proving to be the latest stress test for the US economy, which seems to be passing it, so far,” wrote veteran strategist Ed Yardeni, of Yardeni Research.

A Federal Reserve roundtable will round out a busy day of headlines.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say:

“The Iran induced supply shock raises clear downside risks for earnings, but with estimates holding firm and optimism around a resolution intact, markets are pushing the negative impact further out.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

Citigroup Inc. traders rode a wave of volatility to push the Wall Street bank to its highest quarterly revenue in a decade, notching another success for Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s turnaround plan. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s traders posted their highest-ever quarterly revenue in the first three months of the year, with record stock-trading results boosting the total past the firm’s previous record by almost $2 billion. BlackRock Inc. took in a net $130 billion of client cash in the first quarter, with investor money continuing to pour in despite volatility in the public and private markets and protracted uncertainty over the war in Iran. Wells Fargo & Co. said its exposure to private-credit firms was roughly $36.2 billion in the first quarter, offering details on a category closely watched by investors. United Airlines Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby has floated a possible combination with American Airlines Group Inc., according to people familiar with the conversations. American Airlines jumped more than 7% in premarket trading while United rose more than 3%. Lucid Group Inc. named a new chief executive officer and announced $750 million of fresh investment from its two biggest backers, moves to shore up its operations as the electric-vehicle maker approaches a crucial production stretch. Johnson & Johnson reported first-quarter sales above Wall Street’s expectations and bumped up its outlook for the year, led by strong growth of new cancer medicines and a drug for treatment-resistant depression. BP Plc said its oil trading performance was exceptional in the first quarter as the Iran war caused a surge in prices. A Blue Owl Capital Inc. private credit fund raised $400 million from bond investors Monday, marking the first deal of its kind in over a month. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 9:38 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1803 The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3581 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 158.81 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $74,887.04 Ether rose 6% to $2,388.77 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.06% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.1% to $95.04 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.2% to $4,796.78 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Isabelle Lee.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.