Stocks Rise as Trump Says He’ll Make Call on Iran: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hopes that a ceasefire deal could pave the way for an end to the Iran conflict drove stocks toward a historic streak of weekly gains, with the market also buoyed by the artificial-intelligence trade.

A nearly 20% surge in the S&P 500 from war-driven lows left the index on track for its ninth straight weekly advance, the longest stretch since 2023. Such occurrence has only been matched a few times since 1985. While the gauge edged mildly up on Friday, it was set for another record close. Dell Technologies Inc. surged 30% on a solid outlook fueled by demand for AI servers. Brent oil fell to $92, poised for its worst month since 2020.

President Donald Trump said he “will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination” on Iran, according to a social-media post. A preliminary deal has been reached to extend a ceasefire by 60 days and discuss the future of Tehran’s nuclear program, a person with knowledge of the matter said earlier.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said the text of the possible memorandum of understanding hadn’t been finalized and had changed in recent days, without giving details and citing a source it didn’t identify.

“Markets await confirmation of a US-Iran ceasefire agreement while tech earnings continued to be very, very strong,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “Today focus will remain on geopolitics. The deal is mostly priced into markets. Confirmation shouldn’t cause a big rally, although if the deal is rejected, it will be a modest negative.”

“Risk appetite remains firmly intact as optimism surrounding a potential resolution to the war with Iran continues to improve investor sentiment,” said Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial. “While easing geopolitical tensions and an ongoing ceasefire framework have provided a major catalyst for the rally, strong corporate earnings have also played a critical role in sustaining momentum.”

While there have been 11 other nine-week streaks for the S&P 500 in the post-World War II period, only four made it to a 10th week or longer, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

“Besides the fact that none of these prior periods occurred right near a major top in the market, it’s also interesting to note that they didn’t really occur early on in bull markets coming out of extended bears,” the Bespoke strategists said.

The enthusiasm for stocks is warranted given the unprecedented spending spree on AI infrastructure combined with stable employment and relatively resilient consumer spending, according to Emily Bowersock Hill at Bowersock Capital Partners.

“Investors expect the AI infrastructure boom to continue to mask the negative impact of geopolitical disruption,” she said. “Stock markets care about company profits, as long as earnings grow, stock prices can continue to rise.”

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX is currently targeting a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion in its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as Elon Musk’s rocket and artificial intelligence company nears its debut. In a post Friday on X, Musk replied “False” to an account citing Bloomberg News’ report that SpaceX had lowered its valuation target. Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Inc. are working to bring additional investors into a roughly $36 billion debt financing deal to help Anthropic PBC build out its AI infrastructure. Micron Technology Inc. climbed after Susquehanna raised its price target on the chipmaker to a Street-high view of $1,750 from $600. Engineering software maker Autodesk Inc. slipped after agreeing to buy MaintainX in an all-cash deal that values the firm focused on maintenance tools at $3.6 billion. Gap Inc. sank after the retailer lowered its sales outlook, the latest setback for the company that has struggled with its product mix as it tries to win back shoppers. Replimune Group Inc. soared after the biotech company said that US regulators would reconsider its skin cancer treatment after two prior rejections. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Given that individual investors often continue piling in even late in rallies, when performance-chasing becomes the dominant force, stocks have further upside.”

—Alyce Andres, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1669 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3479 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.18 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $72,986.04 Ether fell 0.6% to $1,999.75 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.43% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.94% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $87.91 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,567.65 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.