Stocks Rise on Best Asian Tech Rally in Six Weeks: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks rose for a second day as investors flocked back to the artificial intelligence trade and a clutch of upcoming IPOs kept enthusiasm for the technology sector elevated.

The MSCI All Country World Index gained 0.4%, while Asian equities climbed 2.4%. Tech stocks in the region, seen as the picks-and-shovels beneficiaries of the AI buildout, jumped the most in six weeks. South Korea’s Kospi advanced as much as 8.2%, the biggest gain since early April. Equity-index futures for the US and Europe pared earlier losses to drop 0.1%.

LG Electronics Inc. and Hyundai Mobis Co. both surged over 10% in Seoul after Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted physical AI and robotics as “the second category” poised to become even bigger. Chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co. climbed 8% after averting a strike. Nvidia itself didn’t benefit from the mood, with its shares falling 1.3% in extended trading, as traders were unimpressed even after results beat estimates.

Share sale news also kept the market interested in tech. SoftBank Group Corp.’s stock surged 20% in Tokyo OpenAI prepared to file for an initial public offering. SpaceX also filed for an IPO.

Stocks are rebounding from recent losses that were driven by rising global bond yields and concerns that the AI-fueled equity rally had stretched valuations too far. Investors have been grappling with inflation risks from elevated oil prices, scaling back bets on central bank interest-rate cuts and reviving speculation that borrowing costs may rise further.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the US was in the “final stages” with the Islamic Republic, raising expectations for a near-term restart of energy flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz. That sent oil lower on Wednesday and eased inflation concerns, helping bonds rebound from their recent selloff.

“Asia’s technology markets are riding a clear relief wave today, with Nvidia’s blowout earnings effectively pressing the reset button on regional sentiment,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Global Prime. “Easing geopolitical tension has added to the risk-on tone, helping revive appetite that had been squeezed by rising bond yields and persistent macro uncertainty.”

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“Asia’s AI narrative is back with a vengeance as a surge in regional chip giants is lifting North Asia’s tech-heavy benchmarks. Conviction behind the equity advance is high. A wash of positive tech developments is fueling the rally, while a broad pullback in oil and global yields is adding a further boost.”

— David Savage, Macro Squawk. Click here for the full analysis.

Even so, a sense of caution remained in markets, with Brent crude oil climbing back up over $106 a barrel after sliding 5.6% on Wednesday.

Treasuries edged lower with the yield on the 10-year edging up one basis point to 4.59%. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar rose 0.1%, while gold dropped to around $4,520 an ounce.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said rates may climb much higher from current levels, a warning to bond investors at a time when yields have touched multi-year highs.

“They could be much higher than they are today,” Dimon said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We may have gone from a saving glut to not enough savings.”

In geopolitical news, Iran is reviewing the US’s new draft in response to Tehran’s 14-point proposal and is yet to give an answer, Tasnim reported. President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that Iran has “explored every avenue to avert war,” adding that “all paths remain open from our side.”

“I’d love to believe this, but let’s face it: How many times have we heard this before?” said Win Thin, chief economist at Bank of Nassau 1982, after Trump’s remarks.

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX filed publicly for what stands to be the largest-ever initial public offering, revealing billions in losses and the super-voting share plan allowing Elon Musk to keep the company under his control. OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering in the coming weeks and is targeting a public debut sometime in the fall, according to a person familiar with the plan. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the Wall Street giant will likely hire more artificial intelligence specialists and fewer traditional bankers as the adoption of the technology accelerates. Intuit Inc. is cutting about 17% of its staff, or about 3,000 workers, a move to trim costs while the financial software company invests in artificial-intelligence products. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:53 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.5% Japan’s Topix rose 1.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1620 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.00 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8067 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3430 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $77,715.51 Ether was little changed at $2,134.18 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.775% Australia’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 4.97% Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,526.44 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $99.36 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Bernadette Toh and Haidi Lun.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.