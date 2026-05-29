Stocks Set for Historic Weekly Run on US-Iran Bets: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Hopes that a ceasefire deal could pave the way for an end to the Iran conflict drove stocks toward a historic streak of weekly gains, with the market also buoyed by the artificial-intelligence trade.

A nearly 20% surge in the S&P 500 from war-driven lows left the US equity benchmark on track for its ninth straight weekly advance, the longest stretch since December 2023. The rare occurrence has only been matched a few times since 1985. While the gauge edged mildly higher on Friday, it hovered around a record. Oil fell, with Brent set for its worst month since 2020.

The US and Iran have reached a preliminary deal to extend a ceasefire by 60 days and discuss the future of Tehran’s nuclear program, a person with knowledge of the matter said, buoying hopes for a resolution to a three-month conflict. President Donald Trump has yet to agree to the terms.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said the text of the possible memorandum of understanding hadn’t been finalized and had changed in recent days, without giving details and citing a source it didn’t identify.

“Markets await confirmation of a US-Iran ceasefire agreement while tech earnings continued to be very, very strong,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “Today focus will remain on geopolitics. The deal is mostly priced into markets. Confirmation shouldn’t cause a big rally, although if the deal is rejected it will be a modest negative.”

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX is currently targeting a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion in its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as Elon Musk’s rocket and artificial-intelligence company nears its debut. Dell Technologies Inc. surged after the hardware maker gave an outlook for annual sales that far surpassed analysts’ estimates, fueled by demand for servers that power AI work. Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Inc. are working to bring additional investors into a roughly $36 billion debt financing deal to help Anthropic PBC build out its AI infrastructure. Micron Technology Inc. climbed after Susquehanna raised its price target on the chipmaker to a Street-high view of $1,750 from $600. Engineering software maker Autodesk Inc. slipped after agreeing to buy MaintainX in an all-cash deal that values the firm focused on maintenance tools at $3.6 billion. Gap Inc. sank after the retailer lowered its sales outlook, the latest setback for the company that has struggled with its product mix as it tries to win back shoppers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1650 The British pound was little changed at $1.3441 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.28 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $72,892.57 Ether fell 1% to $1,991.56 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.44% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.96% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $87.49 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,530.90 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.